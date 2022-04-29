600 Injured In Azovstal Steel Plant: Mariupol Mayor Boichenko Says

(CTN News) – A Russian bombing that hit a makeshift hospital facility within the besieged Azovstal steel complex injured more than 600 people, according to Mariupol’s mayor Vadym Boichenko.

According to Ukraine’s mayor, Vadym Boichenko, “bombs have been dropped on the hospital, destroying it, and that is a war crime because 170 people were wounded before, and now there are over 600,” he said.

It has been reported that the Azovstal plant was heavily bombed on Wednesday night, according to different reports.

Boichenko also claimed According to the Russian official, the Russians have also established a total of four “filtration” centers in the city where people wishing to be evacuated can be screened.

Whenever someone leaves the city and is in some way or another connected with the municipal service, or the civil service, or with the police, such people get the sad news that they go to prison, and these people are tortured,” Vadym Boichenko Claimed.

CNN is unable to verify the mayor’s allegations.

A local official told me that some families who wanted to leave for Ukrainian territory were being forced to go to Russian-controlled areas.

Related CTN News: