Irish Defense Minister Coveney Calls on Russia for a Humanitarian Ceasefire

(CTN News) – The Irish Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministers Coveney called on Russia to agree to an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and asked the United Nations Security Council to find a way to end this war.

In a briefing for the UN on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Tuesday, Simon Coveney said he had just visited the country and seen the devastation in Bucha.

In his address to the council, Coveney said, “We have only diplomacy, dialogue, facts, collective leadership, and most importantly, a shared commitment to international law and the UN Charter,” CNN Reported.

We have to find a way to stop this war, Coveney Says

“As it was on Feb. 25, so it is today: this is a war of choice, and it can end immediately if Vladimir Putin so decides.”

Instead of trying to end the war, Coveney sees a renewed and upgraded offensive in eastern Ukraine.

This is madness, that history will judge very harshly,” Coveney said. “We have to find a way to stop this war and this council has a unique responsibility to do that.

The long reach of the war: Coveney said that the conflict within Ukraine’s borders was causing economic consequences felt by people living thousands of miles away in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

“The price of wheat and oil has risen by 300% in Somalia, where more than 700,000 people are already displaced by the drought. “Palestine’s wheat reserves could run out within three weeks,” he said.

We cannot allow the most vulnerable around the world to become collateral damage in yet another disaster they do not have any responsibility for.”

