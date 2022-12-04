CentralWorld Shopping Mall Suffers A Small Fire in Bangkok

(CTN NEWS) – On Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out at the Centralworld mall, according to social media reports.

Around 4:15 pm, a sizable fire broke out in Groove, the mall’s semi-outdoor dining area, sending customers running through hazy hallways and coughing violently.

Firefighters arrived on the site quickly and started putting out the flames. No injuries have been reported thus far, and the fire’s origin is still a mystery.

Three years after, complaints that no alarm went off when a deadly fire claimed the lives of two employees.

And injured 17 others in the mall; one witness described running away upon seeing the smoke and flames without hearing any warning.

At around 5:30 p.m., the Centralworld mall declared that the fire had been put out and that no one had been hurt.

