News
CentralWorld Shopping Mall Suffers A Small Fire in Bangkok
(CTN NEWS) – On Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out at the Centralworld mall, according to social media reports.
Around 4:15 pm, a sizable fire broke out in Groove, the mall’s semi-outdoor dining area, sending customers running through hazy hallways and coughing violently.
Fire 🚒🔥 alert at #ctw #centralworld #เซ็นทรัลเวิร์ล , please go outside in safe area 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cIlNRXJd2r
— @chai_prod (@chai_prod) December 3, 2022
Firefighters arrived on the site quickly and started putting out the flames. No injuries have been reported thus far, and the fire’s origin is still a mystery.
Three years after, complaints that no alarm went off when a deadly fire claimed the lives of two employees.
And injured 17 others in the mall; one witness described running away upon seeing the smoke and flames without hearing any warning.
At around 5:30 p.m., the Centralworld mall declared that the fire had been put out and that no one had been hurt.
RELATED CTN NEWS:
Australian Podcast Subject ‘Teacher’s Pet’ Gets 24-Year Sentence