Fireworks Explosion Kills 9 People, Including 3 Children in Southern Thailand

On Saturday, a blast at a fireworks warehouse near a market in southern Thailand’s Narathiwat killed at least nine people, including three children. At least 115 people were critically injured in an explosion which was presumed to be caused by sparks from welders.

The force shook buildings, shattered windows, and collapsed roofs, sending a tremendous cloud of smoke into the air. The explosion also devastated a huge portion of the town in Narathiwat province.

The market fire has been extinguished, and preliminary investigations show that a “technical error” in steel welding during building construction was to blame, according to local governor Sanon Pongaksorn.

According to the Narathiwat province’s Public Relations Department, at least 118 persons were hurt and more than 200 families were affected.

Officials fear there are still a handful of persons trapped beneath the debris, according to the report. According to the report, the blast inflicted damage in a radius of around 500 metres (1,640 feet).

Videos released on social media from the scene showed a massive cloud of smoke over the neighbourhood, as well as numerous destroyed homes, vehicles and motorcycles, and streets littered with rubble. The roofs and walls of several of the houses and other structures look to have collapsed.

According to Thai public broadcaster Thai PBS, the explosion in the border town near the Malaysian border damaged up to 500 dwellings.

Fireworks accidents are not uncommon in South East Asia, as they are often used to commemorate major events.

Six years ago, one in an Indonesian factory killed 49 people. Another attack five days ago in northern Thailand killed one woman and injured ten others.

Despite public pressure to enhance safety, Thailand continues to have a high number of accidents on its roads, building sites, and workplaces.

Thailand’s loves its fireworks displays

Thailand is well-known for its vivid festivals and celebrations, and fireworks are frequently a component of these occasions. The “Loy Krathong” celebration is one of Thailand’s most well-known and well celebrated fireworks displays.

Loy Krathong, commonly known as the “Festival of Lights,” occurs on the evening of the full moon of the 12th lunar month, generally in November. People assemble near bodies of water, such as rivers, lakes, or canals, during this event to release adorned floating baskets (krathongs) into the water. Traditional krathongs are made of banana leaves, flowers, candles, and incense sticks.

Many areas in Thailand organise fireworks displays in addition to floating krathongs to add to the celebratory ambiance. Fireworks are released into the sky, creating a spectacular display of colours and lights that matches the glistening krathongs floating on the sea below.

People think that by releasing krathongs, they are symbolically letting go of their troubles, negativities, and sins while also making good luck and blessings wishes for the new year.

The Loy Krathong holiday is celebrated throughout Thailand, although Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Sukhothai, and Pattaya are some of the best-known venues for huge fireworks displays during this event. These locations draw both locals and tourists who wish to participate in the gorgeous and meaningful events.

While Loy Krathong is Thailand’s most prominent fireworks festival, displays may also be organised around other big events such as New Year’s Eve and various cultural or religious holidays. Check the local events calendar to remain up to date on any fireworks displays taking place during your vacation to Thailand.