Kenya police murdered Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif at a roadblock.

Police shot and killed a senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif hiding in Kenya when the car he was in sped up instead of stopping at a checkpoint outside Nairobi, the police said on Monday.

Kenyan police apologised for the event, calling it a case of “mistaken identification” during a hunt for a similar car linked to a child abduction case.

Arshad Sharif, 50, fled Pakistan in July to avoid arrest for criticising the powerful military of the South Asian country.

He was also a critic of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government, who repeatedly stated that he believes in media freedom.

Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and died on Sunday night after the car he was in with his brother, Khurram Ahmed, drove through a roadblock set up on the Nairobi-Magadi highway.

To inspect vehicles along the crucial route, according to Nairobi police. They were on their way from Magadi to Nairobi, Kenya’s capital. They disobeyed police commands to stop and accelerated.

They did not halt and continued their route, police added. The automobile toppled over as police opened fire and pursued it. Arshad Sharif’s wife, Javeria Siddique, confirmed her husband’s death in Kenya.

His brother’s condition was unknown at the time. Arshad Sharif left Pakistan in July to avoid imprisonment in response to a citizen complaint accusing him of maligning the country’s national institutions, by the military.

His movements were unknown to the general public; most of his acquaintances only knew that he had visited Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and London.

Nairobi police said the case will be turned over to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority for further investigation. We had a shooting incident that turned out to be a case of mistaken identity involving a journalist.

We will provide additional details later “Earlier, a senior Kenyan police officer spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to talk to the media.

The roadblock was set up by police to discover and catch a car similar to Sharif after a carjacking in Nairobi’s Pangani neighbourhood, where a youngster was taken, hostage.

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Sharif, who is unrelated to the dead journalist, the country’s military, and other prominent authorities extended their condolences.

Arshad Sharif was fired by the private ARY Television a month after he left Pakistan, citing violations of the TV station’s code for persistently criticising the military on social media.

His POWERPLAY chat programme, which aired on Mondays and Thursdays, was cancelled. Following the removal of his predecessor, Imran Khan, in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April.

The station had remained critical of Pakistan’s prime minister earlier in the year. Khan alleges he was deposed as part of a US plot, which both Washington and the Pakistani government rejected.

Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party condemned Sharif’s assassination

On Monday, Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party and prominent leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, condemned Sharif’s assassination and demanded a probe.

Khan also paid a visit to Arshad Sharif’s home in Islamabad to express his condolences to the Sharif family.

Later Monday, scores of journalists protested the killing in Islamabad, demanding justice for Sharif. Kenyan police also expressed sadness and sympathies to the journalist’s family in a separate statement.

In August, an Islamabad court ordered Pakistan’s intelligence agency and police to cease harassing Sharif after the journalist, through his lawyer, petitioned the court, alleging that security officials were violating.

At the time, police and the government confirmed that Sharif was wanted in connection with a complaint but stated that no action had been taken to arrest Sharif. Pakistan has traditionally been a dangerous place for journalists.

In 2020, it rated ninth on the Committee to Protect Journalists annual Global Impunity Index, which ranks nations where journalists are routinely murdered and the perpetrators go free.

