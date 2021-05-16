Why Foreign Visitors Register for Private Healthcare Insurance in Spain

Making Spain the home country for healthcare services guarantees a top-notch service. Options for public and private facilities abound which are better with private healthcare insurance. The right physicians practice their fields with a proper referral. Women are in for a good procedure.

Registering for Public Healthcare

Foreign workers in Spain must register for a Social Security Number to avail of free government healthcare. Offices around the country are open for this service. Prepare these documents for processing:

Valid ID card or passport

Registered residential address at the local town hall

Certificate of residency

In receiving a Spanish social security number, the foreign employee can have access to national healthcare services. Register for a particular medical treatment and fill up an application for a health card. Get it personally or have it in the residential mail.

Go to a Private Healthcare Facility

Public and private healthcare services can receive insurance in Spain. When the foreign visitor is not entitled to government healthcare, he can avail of private facility coverage. Otherwise, payment for medical treatment is in full.

The choice for private healthcare leads to a faster and broader range of medical attention. Only 19% of residents in the country have it. Expats are the popular patients.

Prepare to spend a monthly premium of €50 to €200 for private health insurance here. The coverage plan is the basis. Since many providers exist nationwide, it is advisable to get pricing quotations for comparison.

Consulting Physicians and Specialists

In both private and public healthcare facilities and hospitals, foreigners can consult a doctor. Know the kind of service desired for a proper referral. The physician is the patient’s personal choice. A local healthcare authority exists to search for a medical specialty.

Before visiting a licensed specialist here, a family doctor refers him. Remember that the waiting time is indefinite for certain services and analyses with a highlyprescribed nature. Experience the privilege of a much quicker response in possessing private health insurance.

When Women Need Proper Healthcare

Fortunately, women in the country receive first-rate healthcare services. It is the urban areas which provide it in high-quality. During pregnancy, public and private facilities have midwives and gynecologists. Despite the trend of homebirth, the hospital type remains in demand.

Anywhere in Spain, contraception is welcome with the presence of condoms in supermarkets or drugstores. Pills for birth control are only given with a prescription. In the scenario of emergency contraception, a prescription is not necessary. Clinics in numerous areas provide sexual health education and free tests for STDs. Cancer of the cervix and breast screening comes from regional autonomous communities.

Women who like to abort can do so during pregnancy in the first three months. Last 2010, this process has been legal. Stopping it is only when the mother-to-be has a health condition or life risk.

Feel assured in seeking Spanish healthcare services as a foreigner. Follow the process in having access and search for the appropriate medical provider.

About Insbrok

Insbrok provides comprehensive health insurance coverage for foreigners living in Spain. Being 100% independent, there are different selections with negotiable exclusive offers. No need to wait for any healthcare procedure. Look forward to a favorable and affordable health plan.