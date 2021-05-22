Top Health Safety Tips for Visiting Egypt on a Vacation

Since the dawn of time, Egypt has held a special place on the world map and in people’s hearts and minds. Egypt has always been one of the top five destinations on every traveler bucket list from all over the world.

Across more than 4500 years, Egypt was the cradle and the source of the oldest civilization this world has ever known spreading all kinds of beauty and knowledge even beyond the boundaries of the country. Egypt’s geographical location, natural resources, vast history, and rich culture make it feel like the heavens on earth.

Egypt has been dubbed as every travel paradise due to the number of incredible wonders located across the immortal cities of Cairo, Alexandria, Luxor, Aswan, and the tropical exotic city resorts of Hurghada and Sharm El Sheik.

Egypt vacation is the key to witness and fully explore the essence of Egypt attraction accompanied by professional Egyptologist tour guides. The ultimate reason that makes Egypt the best place to spend a vacation, is that Egypt is a place you can call home where everyone can feel safe from the start of their Egypt Tour under they return home carrying the most joyful and amazing memories.

Egypt Is The Safest Travel Destination In The World

Egypt is one of the safest travel destinations on earth. Most of the political instability & disorder that Egypt experienced since the revolution in January 2011 has come to an end and the number of tourists has increased ever since due to the strong military and police presence at most of all the famous tourist attractions and all airports, trains & bus stations which lead to the entire crime rate to hit all-time low stability and prosperity.

Egyptian Tourism is the lifestream and the source of great wealth as it represents more than 11% of the total GDP and hires 12% of Egypt’s Workforce who serves about 14.7 million visitors a year and provide revenue of 11.4% as recorded in 2018 that represents 3.931B USD which increased to 4.194B USD in 2019. And the opening of The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) a new age of tourism is about to take place.

Egypt represents 8.7 % of the total number of infections in Africa, second on the continent after South Africa, and in the Arab world; Egypt is fourth in the rate of infections. It was able to rank 119th in the world at the beginning of 2021 with the infections rate which decreased immensely and the 1st in Africa and the third in the MENA region for Covid-19 resilience after the measures taken by the government that helped control the spread of the virus and record the highest number of recovery cases on the plant which is all due to a number of safety measures taken by the government to ensure the safety of each traveler such as the cleansing of all the visited attractions on a daily basis.

It is among the countries garnering international attention for the manufacturing of the vaccine due to its huge manufacturing capacity and it is a geographical location that allows for it to become a vaccine hub in the African continent. Egypt 2021-2022 is looking very promising as it stands as a beacon of hope for everyone looking to spend the best vacation in the safest and secure atmosphere.

Best Travel Tips To Have A Safe Vacation In Egypt

In order to have the safest possible vacation every traveler souls book with a travel agency as it will be cheaper and safer.

Egypt has always been a safe place for travelers and is known to be a welcoming country. Check the authoritative of the Egyptian government travel advisories online about Egypt before traveling.

Egypt is a conservative country. Do not pay too much attention to entrusted media sources.

Never bathe in the Nile River as it may be not safe but you can always board a Nile River Cruise.

Always avoid the areas in Egypt with no ongoing conflicts like Sinia.

Relax and enjoy your trip and prepare yourself before traveling.

Carry your proper anti-theft bags, protect your wallets at all times.

Respect all the local culture and the religious values in Egypt.

Ask for help when needed. Egyptian is known to be friendly and helpful.

Plan your itinerary and know what attractions and places you want to explore.

If you have children traveling with you, never leave them unattended.

Tipping is a choice in Egypt but if your want to tip but you can tip the servers at your restaurant 5-10% by handing it to them directly and 5 Egyptian Pounds as a general tip of anyone.

Travel Insurance is the best way to be safe for just-in-case or any sudden situations like medical expenses, cancellations, repatriation, plus Baggage, Passport, & personal liability coverage.

Pay a local Sim card the moment you arrive in Egypt so you can always be connected.

Every Traveler should pack any kind of necessary medical descriptions, a VPN line, bring your own toilet paper just in case, a universal travel adaptor, sunscreen, power adapter a back-bag, light clothes & shoes, your credit card, formal wear like a suit or a dress, and of course a swimsuit.

Always keep water on you and stay hydrated as the climate tends to hot, The official holidays in Egypt are Friday and Saturday.

It is advised to wear something light fabric, comfortable and wears comfortable footwear so you can walk across the sandy land plus put on sun-block during your time in Egypt in the summer.

Pay attention to what you wear and where to wear it. What can be acceptable in touristic areas may draw too much attention in other areas.

Arabic is the official language and Most Egyptians, who live in the cities, speak or understand English or at least some English words or phrases such as:

Salam or Marhaba: Hello, Jameel: Beautiful, Ismi…: My name is…, Ibtihki Ingleezi? : Do you speak English?, Shukran: Thank you, Afwan: You are welcome (Reply to Shukran).

Arabic is the official language and Most Egyptians, who live in the cities, speak or understand English or at least some English words or phrases such as: Salam or Marhaba: Hello, Jameel: Beautiful, Ismi…: My name is…, Ibtihki Ingleezi? : Do you speak English?, Shukran: Thank you, Afwan: You are welcome (Reply to Shukran). Internet and cell phone service may not be ideal in some areas. Always keep a list of important addresses and a map handy. Always keep a piece of paper with addresses and important information with you at all times as it can be useful in some cases.

How To Get A Safe And Authentic Visa To Egypt

The process is very simple as If you want to apply for a Visa on Arrival that lasts for 30 days then you should be one of the eligible countries which you can find online easily. If you want a Visa-on-arrival then every traveler must carry a valid passport at least 6 months before expiration and have to pay a 25$ entry fee in cash at the moment of arrival at the airport.

As for the E-Visa for 30 day, every traveler should carry a valid passport for at least 8 months remaining before expiration, complete the online application, pay the e-visa fee at the airport then print the e-visa later on so it can be presented to the airport border guard. There is also the chance you could be one of the countries eligible for a free visa for 90 days which you need to also explore online.

What Is The Safest Time To Have A Vacation In Egypt

The temperature of Egypt ranges from 37°C to 14 °C during the Summer of Egypt while winter is cool and mild with average temperatures from 9.5 °C in the winter season and 23 °C in the summer season plus average high temperatures vary from 17 °C in the winter season and 32 °C in the summer season while the temperature is very relaxing and comfortable all of Egypt’s coasts.

So the best time to travel to Egypt is of course in the winter from September to April as where every traveler will get to enjoy a warm atmosphere that carries a winter breeze plus a tropical aura that suits everybody.

Egypt is much home than your travel destination, it is your second home where every traveler can live the vacation of a lifetime and feel the safety of their own home.