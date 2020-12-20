Top Things to Do in Thailand for Tourists After 14 Day Quarantine

Thailand has always been on the top most part of the list of tourists. How can it not be? With tons of things to do, Thailand can give you a heavenly experience. Thailand offers various fun things to do. Some of them are visiting historic places, tasting some exotic local food and of course world class gambling experience. The beautiful beaches of Thailand will completely mesmerize you. Let’s take a look at the list of things you can do while visiting Thailand after you finish 14 day quarantine at your ASQ Hotel.

A List of Must Do Things in Thailand For Tourists:

Connect with the Nature

Thailand has an abundance of natural beauty. If you visit places like Phang Nga Bay, Similan Islands, Khao Yai National park, etc you will realise actually how beautiful our mother nature is. Thailand has many beautiful beaches, islands and small hills to visit. The most famous group of islands for tourists is the Similan Islands. It was declared a Marine National Park in 1982 and since then it has been a great place to visit for tourists.

Man Made Masterpieces

In Thailand there are several Temples and places which are man made and yet they are on par with the creations of mother nature in terms of beauty and engineering. Places like The Grand Palace in Bangkok are truly an architectural gem. The golden Grand Palace is always on the top of the list of best places to visit for tourists. Besides this there is also, “Doi Suthep” which is an integral part of life in Chiang Mai. People of Thailand say, “If you haven’t seen the view from Doi Suthep or tasted Khao Soi, you haven’t been to Chiang Mai.”, “Ayutthaya”- An ancient prosperous trade and political capital, “Wat Arun” also known as the famous temple of dawn. Last but not the least, the Floating Markets: You can find these amazing markets everywhere in Thailand. The special thing about it is that these markets are floating above the water and shops are on small boats.

Trying the Local Thai Food

Thai food is considered one of the best food cultures in whole Asia. Their food contains the perfect balance of spices required for sea food. And that is why their speciality is also sea food. Here is a list of food you should definitely try when you visit Thailand.

Tom yum goong (spicy shrimp soup)

Som tum (spicy green papaya salad)

Tom kha kai (chicken in coconut soup)

Gaeng daeng (red curry)

Pad Thai (Thai-style fried noodles)

Khao pad (fried rice)

Pad krapow moo (stir-fried basil and pork)

Gaeng keow wan kai (green chicken curry)

Go Shopping

While visiting Thailand don’t forget to go shopping. Tourists like to shop it is true but what if the things you want to buy are super cheap? Then it is obvious that tourists will shop like crazy. That is what Thailand offers to their tourists – cheap shopping experience. While going shopping don’t forget to ride of the “Tuk-Tuk’s”. These small battery driven e-rikshaws are life line of Thai people. Without them the country would stop working. You can spot one almost everywhere in the country. It is compact, safe, comfy and most importantly environment friendly.

Visit a Casino in the Golden Triangle



What else could be better than visiting a casino to pass the free time in the evening after a busy day of sightseeing. But unfortunately, Thai government does not allow land based casinos in Thailand. Despite that visit King Romans Casino in the Golden Triangle or you can just enjoy an online casino while relaxing on the beach. Just visit an online casino to spend some quality time gambling. Confused about how to access these online casinos? Worry not to just visit the top online casinos in Thailand. Besides this you can also take part in cock fight gambling or bet on the Thai boxing.

Take Part in Their Festivals

Like any other Asian country Thailand is also filled with culture and lots of festival. One the most famous Thai festival among the tourists is “Songkran”. It is basically Thai new year. The special thing about this festival which is loved by the tourists is the water fight. It is celebrated each year in April from the 13th to the 15th. Traditionally water is sprinkled on everyone as it is believed it will wash away your bad luck and sins. But with time the festival has changed and now people hold water fights with water guns to have fun.

Conclusion:

At last we can say for sure that Thailand is worth visiting. Thailand offers us a wide range of things to do while visiting their country. From their street food to their life line the Tuk Tuk rikshaws, everything is so chaotic yet attractive.