Thai Vietjet Offers 40% Discount Voucher and Lucky Draw for Free Hotel

Thai Vietjet announced the resumption of inflight food and beverage services for its domestic flights, starting 1 October 2020. On this occasion, the airline offers double benefits for hot meal purchases. Passengers who pre-book or buy hot meals onboard will get 40% discount hotel voucher.

Especially for those meal pre-bookers, they will be eligible to join the lucky draw to win 5 complimentary hotel vouchers (2 nights each, valued at THB 4,800) at the Serene Phla Resort and Restaurant. The winners will be announced on 5 November, 2020 on the carrier’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand/. The special campaign is available for travelling period from 1-30 October 2020.

By resuming in-flight food services, Thai Vietjet also launches its new hot meal menu including Green Curry Chicken Rice, Chicken Teriyaki Rice, and Chinese Noodle as well as snacks and beverages with a special promotion 20% discount for any pre-booked meals reservation, available for purchase together with air ticket or adding via the menu ‘Manage my Booking’ on website www.vietjetair.com.

Thai Vietjet to resume inflight food services

Following the lifted ban on food and drinks on domestic flights by Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), Thai Vietjet has carefully prepared for the resumption of those services on board. To further prevent from Covid-19 transmission, passengers are required to wear a mask during the flight, except while eating and drinking, which is in line with the authorities’ instructions.

Thai Vietjet has been strengthening the coordination of disease prevention, strictly controlling health check procedures for passengers and crews before and after each flight, following required medical regulations, etc. All Vietjet flights are in accordance with all global supreme standards and recommendations from authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in order to ensure the health and safety for passengers, flight crews and the community.

About Vietjet:

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance. Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving flights Thailand and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com.

Vietjet is listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Thai Vietjet is cooperating with Vietjet to extend its flight network and provide more opportunities for travellers in the world to discover Thailand and many other countries. Currently the airline operates 13 domestic routes from Bangkok to Chiang Mai; Chiang Rai; Phuket; Krabi; Udon Thani; Hat Yai; Khon Kaen; Nakhon Si Thammarat; Ubon Ratchathani; Surat Thani plus the direct flight from Chiang Rai to Phuket; Udon Thani; Hat Yai 8 routes connecting Thailand and Vietnam such as Bangkok to Da Lat/ Da Nang; and more international routes from Thailand to mainland China.

Further information at www.vietjetair.com