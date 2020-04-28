Stay at a Hotel in the Silom Area of Vibrant Bangkok

Every visitor to the city of Bangkok wants to find a hotel that puts them right in the heart of the action in the world’s most popular city to visit. By booking your hotel in the Silom area of the city, you’ll be able to absorb all the sights, sounds, and flavors of this vibrant metropolis and still have plenty of attractions to explore right around your hotel.

The Silom area of Bangkok is primarily the hub of the business and financial multinational companies and organizations of the city. But there are a lot of attractions to see in this part of Bangkok as well.

From your hotel in the Silom area, you’ll be able to explore them all on foot or by taking one of the several types of public transportation Bangkok offers.

Hotel Close to Lumpini Park

Lumpini Park is the oldest public park in Bangkok. It dates back to the 1920s when it was established on Royal property by King Rama VI. An impressive statue of the King stands at the southwest corner of the park across from Silom Road.

The park is an area of wide pathways, mature, tropical trees and a central lake in the middle where you can rent paddleboats. There is also a food center where you can sample the world-famous street foods of Bangkok. You can easily walk from your hotel in the Silom area to enjoy a few hours in Lumpini Park.

Mariamman Temple in Bangkok

Experience Indian culture in the middle of Bangkok by visiting the Mariamman Temple on Silom Road. This temple was built in 1879 and serves the many Tamil Hindus of the city.

If you pay a visit to the temple, remember to bring a camera. The temple features a façade and a 6-meter tall tower that is intricately-designed in a myriad of colors and carved deities.

Snake Farm at Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute

The central business district of Bangkok might seem like a strange place to have a farm, even stranger to have a farm full of snakes. But the property housing the snake farm has been a part of Bangkok since 1929. It is supported by Royal patronage and public donations and is run by the Red Cross Society.

Its main purpose is to provide anti-venin to the hospitals of Thailand to treat snakebite victims. But it’s also a tourist attraction to visitors who marvel at the live snakes on display and can watch a handler milk a snake’s venom.

Silom Night Market

Once the sun goes down in the around your hotel in the Silom area, the vendors will appear all along Silom Road. They will set up kiosks and stalls all along the sidewalks that offer clothing, electronic gadgets, phone accessories, handicrafts and some of the best street food you’ve ever tasted.

A pleasant evening can be enjoyed just by strolling up and down Silom Road, browsing the stalls, and sampling all the tasty street food. It’s also the perfect way to end a day of sightseeing from your hotel in the Silom area.