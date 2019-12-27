Book a Hua Hin Condo for Your Next Holiday in Thailand

Get a literal breath of fresh air by booking a Hua Hin condo on your next holiday. Hua Hin enjoys some of the cleanest air in Thailand all year round.

It is surrounded on three sides by national parks, and the beachfront of Hua Hin enjoys fresh, clean breezes blowing in to shore off the gulf of Thailand. Above all you’ll sleep well in Hua Hin enjoying the fresh air.

Explore the Parks and Wildlife Areas

By day several parks and wildlife areas are within a short drive of your Hua Hin condo. They offer waterfalls, caves and panoramic views of the coast along with hundreds of species of Thailand’s wildlife.

Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park is one of the closest parks to the town of Hua Hin and the site of three natural caverns. Two of these caverns have been turned into a Buddhist temple that includes a stunning pavilion. The way the morning light filters in through the open roof of the cavern is something everyone should see. The sight is positively magical.

Kaeng Krachan National Park also offers a wide variety of both flora and fauna within its vast boundaries. It has every type of tropical topography one could hope for, including rainforests, waterfalls, caves and granite mountains covered in lush foliage. The wildlife of Kaeng Krachan also includes elephants, tigers, tapirs, Asiatic leopards and barking deer.

The Artistry of Hua Hin

In your eagerness to explore the parks around Hua Hin, don’t forget to take a tour of the town itself around your Hua Hin Condo. Hua Hin has long been known as an artist’s colony, and the many galleries and art exhibits in the town’s public parks attest to this fact.

There is even an artist’s village called Baan Silapin that features living quarters and studios where you can watch the artists-in-residence ply their trade and buy their exquisite pieces of hand-made art.

Cicada Market is another artist venue. The market is an open-air park that features street food stalls and booths offering hand-made souvenirs. Also handicrafts and artworks for sale to the tourists and locals browsing the market and sampling the food on offer.

Sample Some of the Best Seafood in Thailand

Another thing that Hua Hin is famous for is the many types of delicious seafood it offers. Above all its within walking distance of your Hua Hin condo. Take your pick of succulent, large tiger prawns, lobster, crab or sea bass cooked to perfection Thai-style.

The town offers both upscale, elegant restaurants with romantic dining beside the beach and under the stars, as well as inexpensive street food stalls that each seem to have a reputation for expertly preparing one special seafood dish.

When you rent a Hua Hin condo, you will also be able to explore the town and the area around it. Even more you will discover all the features of Hua Hin. Features that have made it a favourite destination for both tourists and Thais for years.