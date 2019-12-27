Experience a Thai Spa in Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai

For visitors traveling to Chiang Mai, nothing soothes you at the end of a long day of sightseeing like an invigorating massage or spa treatment at a Thai spa in Chiang Mai.

There are many things to experience in this northern city in Thailand. Walk around in the Old City area of Chiang Mai, browse for authentic hill tribe handicrafts of woven cloth, silver, and wood in the city’s Night Bazaar.

The Night Bazaar of Chiang Mai is also the place to shop for traditional Thai musical instruments. You can also sample the food delicacies of this northern region of the country.

Outside of the city, you can visit one of the elephant sanctuaries that have become famous all over the world. See the tender care and conservation they are providing to the elephants of Thailand.

You can also take a motorbike ride around the roads in the surrounding mountains. Even more you can visit the Grand Canyon Hang Dong to swim and cliff dive. Further more you can rent inflatable boats and inner tubes to paddle around on its refreshing waters.