7 Amazing Alternative Tourist Destinations When Traveling Thailand

If you love the delicious cuisine and the spectacular places in Thailand, then you might be surprised to know that there are certain places in the country where not many people would expect to be great travel destinations.

With many people flocking to the most popular places in Thailand, it can be hard to enjoy the views and experiences, while there are many people in front of you, or waiting behind you to get their turn at seeing everything.

In this article, we’ve narrowed down the seven tourist sites that are alternative to the main sites of Thailand. We hope that as you read our list you would become inspired. Now check out one or all of these fantastic places on your next adventure.

Chiang Dao in Northern Thailand

Chiang Dao is known for its many mountains and high-altitude natural beauty. Which are some things that a lot of tourists don’t really know about. Since the main tourist spots are Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, located in northern Thailand. In Chiang Dao, you’ll experience hot springs and waterfalls as parts of the natural landscape; and you can escape the busy crowds with the fantastic views and exclusiveness.

Koh Jum in Southern Thailand

Instead of heading to Koh Phi Phi for southern Thailand’s food, culture, and lifestyle, why not stop at Koh Jum? A quiet and peaceful island with a friendly fishing community, Koh Jum is a wonderful paradise to experience freshly-cooked southern Thai cuisine and the unique lifestyle that it has to offer, giving you the most out of a regular travel experience in Thailand.

The Stunning Beaches of Trang Thailand

Although Krabi is known to be one of the best beaches in southern Thailand. Trang is made up of four beaches that matches Krabi’s excellence:

Hat Long Yin (a mainland beach)

Hat San (another mainland beach)

Koh Kradan (a quiet island)

Koh Mook (another quiet island)

Although not many people know of Trang and what it has to offer, it’s definitely a tourist spot to check out in Thailand.

Nan Province in Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand is home to Nan, a quiet province known to locals for its natural and authentic beauty. If you rent a motorbike in Nan, you get to experience this landscape-ish charm, as you ride.

Experience natural beauties like the pink blossom trees in the national parks. Also the extravagant waterfalls, mountains, and caves. And, you might get to experience traditional life by seeing the minority tribes like the Hmong.

Isan in Northeastern Thailand

Not a whole lot of people venture to Isan, which has several provinces, and stays true to its authentic Thai life and agricultural heritage. It’s only a world away from the city lights and busy vibe in Bangkok (especially in places like Khao San Road and Patong). With its picturesque temples, the stunning natural scenery, and the mouthwatering food made with authenticity. Although it’s not as country-like, just as some of the place that were already mentioned on this list, it’s still a less overwhelming city, despite its estimated population of 20,000,000.

Chiang Khan Loei Province Northeastern Thailand

Chiang Khan is a rustic and beautiful town located deep in the Loei province. With its many vintage teak wood houses which tell a story of what life might have been like decades ago, Chiang Khan is sure to please the traveler through the imagination. While you’re there, you can visit the unique shops and restaurants in town; or you can take in the natural beauty of the banks of the Mekong river. With picturesque views and a friendly social atmosphere, Chiang Khan is a great place to visit in Northeastern Thailand travel destination.

Phanom Rung Sister to Angkor Wat

The Phanom Rung temple is a great alternative to seeing the popular Angkor Wat in Cambodia. Because it greatly resembles Angkor Wat to which both are visually stunning and made in a similar Khmer style. Seated on the rim of a volcano, located in the Buriram province, the temple has managed to stand the test of time, since it was built between the 10th and 13th centuries.

Conclusion

We hope you’ve enjoyed our list of the seven places to go to, if you want to experience Thailand travel destinations without the heavy crowds. Happy traveling!

By Molly Crockett

Molly writes for Ukwritings.com. As a successful marketing writer, she also shares her unique lifestyle tips and personal development advice with her audience.