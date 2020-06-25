Thai Vietjet Offers sale 50% to Welcome FUN Summer

Celebrating FUN Summer across the Thailand, Thai Vietjet offers 50% ticket discount to allow more chances to travel safely with FUN to the passengers travelling on domestic flights nationwide.

By applying ‘SkyFun50’ discount code when booking tickets at www.vietjetair.com or mobile web at m.vietjetair.com or Vietjet mobile application during 26 June – 10 July 2020, passengers will get 50% discount from eligible fare (not includes tax and surcharges).

This special offer is available for Thai Vietjet domestic routes travelling during 1-15 July 2020, including flights between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Chaing Rai and Udon Thani also direct flight connecting Chiang Rai to Phuket and Udon Thani.

Recently, the airline has resumed and increased more domestic frequency to serve travel demand in the coming month, after the outbreak has been controlled. From 1st July 2020, Thai Vietjet will operate 8 flights/ day on Bangkok – Phuket and Bangkok – Chaing Mai routes which allow more choice and convenience for passengers.

In order to ensure the safety for passengers, during this time, the Carrier has been strictly performing aircraft disinfection daily throughout its fleet in compliance with Thai Ministry of Public Health, plus performing cleaning and disinfection its company premises to reduce potential risk to the staff to ensure passengers wellbeing.

Vietjet offers flying opportunities

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world.

With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.

As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019.

The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Vietjet extending flights

Thai Vietjet is cooperating with Vietjet to extend its flight network and provide more opportunities for travellers in the world to discover Thailand and many other countries.

Currently the airline operates 7 domestic routes from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani plus the direct flight from Chiang Rai to Phuket and Udon Thani, 8 routes connecting Thailand and Vietnam such as Bangkok to Da Lat/ Da Nang, and more international routes from Thailand to mainland China.