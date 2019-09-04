WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Tuesday sent stern warnings to China. Urging the Pacific power not to drag its feet in trade negotiations.

President trump tweeted “While I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration. “Sixteen months PLUS is a long time to be hemorrhaging jobs and companies.”

Pointing out China’s deteriorating economy could ill afford to wait. “And then, think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER!”

After a year-long battle with Beijing, Chinese negotiators may be holding out for a better deal. Hoping that President Trump will be voted out in next year’s presidential elections.

Chinese state media reported Tuesday, that Republican Senators Steve Daines and David Perdue were in Beijing. Meeting with Vice Premier Liu He, China’s top negotiator in the trade talks.

Liu said China hoped for a negotiated resolution based on “equality and mutual respect,” according to Xinhua.

Trumps Trade Talks with China are Due to Resume this Month

US and Chinese negotiations are due to resume this month after a sharp deterioration in the year-long trade war in August. But Bloomberg reported Tuesday the effort may be faltering.

In February Bloomberg’s owner said he was prepared to spend US$500 million from his own pocket to deny US President Trump a second term.

Officials are having difficulty scheduling a time to meet after Washington rebuffed Beijing’s demands to hold off on imposing the latest round of tariffs, the news agency said.

Thomas Donohue, head of the US Chamber of Commerce, said that lifting the latest tariffs would have instead allowed for a resumption of the talks.

But a White House strategy that involves creating such high levels of uncertainty could take the United States in a direction he said was unacceptable.

“Uncertainty leads to eventually no good,” he said.