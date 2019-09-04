World News
Trump Hardens His Tone on Trade as China’s Economy Struggles
Chinese negotiators may be holding out for a better deal. Hoping that President Trump will be voted out in next year’s presidential elections.
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Tuesday sent stern warnings to China. Urging the Pacific power not to drag its feet in trade negotiations.
President trump tweeted “While I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration. “Sixteen months PLUS is a long time to be hemorrhaging jobs and companies.”
Pointing out China’s deteriorating economy could ill afford to wait. “And then, think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER!”
Chinese state media reported Tuesday, that Republican Senators Steve Daines and David Perdue were in Beijing. Meeting with Vice Premier Liu He, China’s top negotiator in the trade talks.
Liu said China hoped for a negotiated resolution based on “equality and mutual respect,” according to Xinhua.
Trumps Trade Talks with China are Due to Resume this Month
US and Chinese negotiations are due to resume this month after a sharp deterioration in the year-long trade war in August. But Bloomberg reported Tuesday the effort may be faltering.
In February Bloomberg’s owner said he was prepared to spend US$500 million from his own pocket to deny US President Trump a second term.
Officials are having difficulty scheduling a time to meet after Washington rebuffed Beijing’s demands to hold off on imposing the latest round of tariffs, the news agency said.
Thomas Donohue, head of the US Chamber of Commerce, said that lifting the latest tariffs would have instead allowed for a resumption of the talks.
But a White House strategy that involves creating such high levels of uncertainty could take the United States in a direction he said was unacceptable.
“Uncertainty leads to eventually no good,” he said.
World News
Election Looms as British Lawmakers Defy Voters Brexit Wishes
Anti Brexit Lawmakers who have defied voters wishes to leave the EU will decide on Tuesday on an early election.
LONDON – Anti Brexit Lawmakers who have defied voters wishes to leave the EU will decide on Tuesday on an early election. They will vote on the first stage of their plan to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pursuing a no-deal Brexit.
Johnson has staked his political future on taking Britain out of the European Union on October 31st. With or without an agreement, putting him on a collision course with parliament. A majority of lawmakers oppose leaving the EU without a deal.
An alliance of anti-democratic lawmakers and rebels in Johnson’s Conservative Party will use parliament’s first day back to block a no-deal exit.
The group will put forward a vote on Tuesday on whether to seize control of the parliamentary agenda. Trying to pass legislation that would force Johnson to seek a three-month delay to Britain’s EU exit.
Johnson made it clear that if the government was defeated, he would hold an early election. Most likely to be held on Oct. 14.
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Wants a Second Referendum on Brexit
“MPs should vote with the government against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s pointless delay,” Johnson said.
“I want everybody to know under no circumstances will I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving the EU on October 31st, no ifs or buts.”
Johnson has cast rebels as EU “collaborators” who are undermining voters wishes.
The source said Conservatives who voted against the government would be expelled from the party. Liberal Media has reported about 20 Conservative lawmakers were prepared to rebel.
Source: Reuters
World News
Mainland China Warns Hong Kong Protesters “The End is Coming”
“The end is coming for those attempting to disrupt Hong Kong and antagonize China,” the state’s Xinhua News reported.
HONG KONG – Beijing issued a stern warning to Hong Kong protesters as well as the West on Sunday. Reiterating that it will not tolerate any attempt to undermine Chinese sovereignty over the city.
“The end is coming for those attempting to disrupt Hong Kong and antagonize China,” the state’s Xinhua News reported.
The strongly worded message was directed at “the rioters and their behind-the-scene supporters.” Which can be taken as an accusation of Western meddling by Beijing.
It said that “their attempt to ‘kidnap Hong Kong’ and press the central authorities is just a delusion.” Adding, “No concession should be expected concerning such principle issues.”
Protests protect Hong Kong’s Legal Autonomy from China
The warning came as thousands of people blocked roads and public transport links to Hong Kong’s airport. The demonstrations, started in response to a proposed extradition bill, allowing extradition to the mainland. They have morphed into a broader rejection of Beijing’s growing control over Hong Kong.
The commentary said three lines must not be crossed; no one should harm Chinese sovereignty; challenge the power of the central authorities or use Hong Kong to infiltrate and undermine the mainland.
“Anyone who dares to infringe upon these bottom lines and interfere in or damage the ‘one country, two system’s principle will face nothing but failure. “They should never misjudge the determination and ability of the central government to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty.”
With the pro democracy protests attracting global attention, the demonstrators and the authorities are also fighting a PR battle. The Chinese Foreign Ministry distributing images of alleged protester vandalism to the international press. In an apparent attempt to discredit the pro democracy movement in Hong Kong.
Source: Nikkei Asian Review
Sports
Jessi Combs Dies Trying to Break Women’s Land Speed Record
Jet-car speed racer Jessi Combs,has died in a crash in Oregon’s Alvord Desert while trying to break a speed record.
OREGON – Jet-car speed racer Jessi Combs,has died in a crash in Oregon’s Alvord Desert while trying to break a speed record. Jessi known by fans as the “fastest woman on four wheels.”
Combs, 39, died Tuesday afternoon while racing in a dry lake bed in a desert in Oregon. Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Needham said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Combs was widely known in the niche sport of jet-car racing and was attempting to break the Women’s Land Speed Record of 512 mph. Set in 1976 by Kitty O’Neil when she too died.
She currently held the record as the fastest woman on four wheels. O’Neil piloted a three-wheeled vehicle for a 398 mph performance in 2013. She had driven even faster in follow-up runs, but mechanical problems prevented those from making the record books.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, Combs indicated that she hoped to break O’Neil’s record in the Oregon desert.
She wrote, “People say I’m crazy. I say, ‘thank you.’”
View this post on Instagram
It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire… those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. . . People say I’m crazy. I say thank you 😉 . . . #fastestwomanonearth #almost #fasterthanfast #jetcar #afterburner #landpseed @landspeed763 #iwillgofaster #gottabreak512 #aimingfor619 #currentlyat483 #northamericaneagle #i❤️afterburners
In a statement, Combs’ family said her “most notable dream was being the fastest woman on Earth.”
Combs, who was born in Rapid City, South Dakota and lived in Long Beach, California.
She studied automotive design and fabrication and appeared as a host on Spike TV’s Extreme 4X4 from 2005 to 2009.
Jessi also appeared on and guest hosted a number of TV shows, including “Mythbusters” while honing her skills as a professional driver for movies and commercials.
In May 2012, Combs became a co-host with Chris Jacobs for the sixth season of Overhaulin on the Velocity and Discovery channel.
