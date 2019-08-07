Connect with us

News Video World News

Beijing Warns Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Protesters "Those Who Play with Fire will Perish by it"
Advertisement

News Video Northen Thailand

VIDEO: Drunken American Gets Racist and Vulgar in Chiang Mai

News Video Regional News

American Fugitive on Life Support after Shooting Himself in the Head

News Video

Cambodia Warns of Coup as Asean Neighbors Detain Exiles

News Video Regional News

Bangkok City Inspectors Sacked for Extortion of Street Vendor

Crime & Legal News Video

American Fugitive Bart Helmus Shoots Wife then Himself in Thailand

Crime & Legal News Video

VIDEO: American and 2 Inmates Shoot Police Officer Then Flee

News Video Northen Thailand

Northern Thailand Attractions Filled with Winter Tourists

News Video Southern Thailand

Man Shot to Death in Hat Yai for Failing to Take Urine Test

News Video World News

Body Believed to Be Missing Briton Amelia Bambridge Found

News Video

Beijing Warns Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Protesters “Those Who Play with Fire will Perish by it”

Published

3 months ago

on

BEIJING – Mainland China’s central government has told Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters “Those Who Play with Fire will Perish by it”, after widespread protests and unrest.

Beijing said the resolve of the central government should not be underestimated.

Hong Kong has been plunged into chaos by weeks of protests triggered by opposition to a planned law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.

The protests in Hong Kong have now evolved into a pro-democracy movement for democratic reform and the protection of freedoms.

The Hong Kong Police have reported they arrested 148 protestors on Monday, following clashes with police.

Police stations were a particular target, with protesters hurling stones, eggs and bottles, and using giant improvised slingshots to catapult bricks over walls.

Beijing Warns Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Protestors

Yang Guang, spokesman for mainland China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office warned the strength of the central government shouldn’t be underestimated.- Photo The Associated Press

At a press briefing in Beijing, a spokesman for the Central Government, said the “Radical Protests” are severely impacting Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.”

The central government still “firmly supports” both the Hong Kong police force and Carrie Lam, the city’s pro-Beijing leader.

“We would like to make it clear to the very small group of unscrupulous and violent criminals and the dirty forces behind them: Those who play with fire will perish by it,” the spokesperson told reporters.

“Don’t ever misjudge the situation and mistake our restraint for weakness… Don’t ever underestimate the firm resolve and immense strength of the central government.”

In Beijing, the press conference held by China’s cabinet-level State Council was the second in as many weeks, highlighting their concern.

The clashes have piled pressure on Chinese President Xi Jinping, and led to speculation that Beijing might be forced to intervene, even militarily.

Source: DW, AP

China’s Central Government Threatens Hong Kong Protesters

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement