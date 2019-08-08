Connect with us

World News

Australian Journalist Jailed for 13 Years in Myanmar
Advertisement

World News

Cambodia Displays Wanted Posters on Sam Rainsy Along Border

World News

Thailand Bars Cambodia's Top Opposition Leaders Entry into Kingdom

World News

Americans, 3 Women, 6 Children Gunned Down By Drug Cartel in Mexico

World News

Cambodia Deploys Troops Ahead of Sam Rainsy Planned Return

World News

Eight Arrested in Vietnam Over Truck Deaths in Britain

World News

Hong Kong Politician Gets Part of His Ear Bitten Off by Protestor

World News

Thirty-three People Injured After Paris-London FlexiBus Crashes

World News

British Police Now Say the 39 Dead Truck Victims Were Vietnamese

World News

Autistic Youths Detained in UK in "Horrific" Conditions

World News

Australian Journalist Jailed for 13 Years in Myanmar

Published

3 months ago

on

YANGON – The former publisher of the Myanmar Times newspaper have been sentenced to 13 year in prison for drug trafficking.

A Myanmar court  jailed the former publisher Ross Dunkley, 62, and  partner John Mackenzie to 13 years on drug charges. Five Myanmar nationals who were accomplices were also sentenced to 11 years each on Wednesday.

Dunkley, was arrested along with business partner John Mackenzie were arrested in June 2018 with a large quantity of crystal meth (“ice”), marijuana and heroin.

Five young Myanmar women and Dunkley’s housekeeper and security guard were also arrested.

Ross Dunkley (C-L) followed by his partner John McKenzie (C-R) leave court after the first appearance – Photo Lynn Bo Bo

Dunkley and McKenzie have been held in Insein Prison since their arrest and are understood to have spent most of their time in its hospital.

In 2011, Dunkley was sentenced to a month in jail for drugging and assaulting a Myanmar woman. He was freed shortly after his conviction for time served.

Dunkley was also part of the consortium that purchased the Phnom Penh Post in 2008. He was later sacked by publisher and Australian mining magnate Bill Clough in 2013.

In 2000, Dunkley co-founded the Myanmar Times newspaper with U Sonny Swe.

Dunkley, part of a Walkley Award-winning team of journalists in the rural press in Western Australia before heading to Southeast Asia.

Source: AAP, Frontier

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement