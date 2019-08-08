Australian Journalist Jailed for 13 Years in Myanmar

YANGON – The former publisher of the Myanmar Times newspaper have been sentenced to 13 year in prison for drug trafficking.

A Myanmar court jailed the former publisher Ross Dunkley, 62, and partner John Mackenzie to 13 years on drug charges. Five Myanmar nationals who were accomplices were also sentenced to 11 years each on Wednesday.



Dunkley, was arrested along with business partner John Mackenzie were arrested in June 2018 with a large quantity of crystal meth (“ice”), marijuana and heroin.

Five young Myanmar women and Dunkley’s housekeeper and security guard were also arrested.

Dunkley and McKenzie have been held in Insein Prison since their arrest and are understood to have spent most of their time in its hospital.

In 2011, Dunkley was sentenced to a month in jail for drugging and assaulting a Myanmar woman. He was freed shortly after his conviction for time served.

Dunkley was also part of the consortium that purchased the Phnom Penh Post in 2008. He was later sacked by publisher and Australian mining magnate Bill Clough in 2013.

In 2000, Dunkley co-founded the Myanmar Times newspaper with U Sonny Swe.

Dunkley, part of a Walkley Award-winning team of journalists in the rural press in Western Australia before heading to Southeast Asia.

Source: AAP, Frontier