Thailand’s Top Cop and Family Worth US$3.1 Million Dollars

The National Anti-Corruption Commission reported yesterday that Thailand’s top cop and his family own a combined US$3.1 Million dollars in assets and cash with no reported debt.

The families wealth was disclosed in the NACC’s latest update of Pol Gen Suwat’s and his family’s assets which he declared as a senior state official. He also serves as a senator.

According to the family’s wealth declaration, National police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk owns US$1.57 Million dollars worth of cash and assets, his wife Rattanaporn Seewaleepan US$1.51 Million dollars and their two children who are minors US$26,000.

Pol Gen Suwat and his wife are in possession of cash worth US$19,500 and they own houses and buildings valued at US$455,200.

The couple also declared to the NACC that they have made joint investments to the tune of US$937,500. In addition, they have 10 10-baht-weight gold bars, 12 high-end watches and 20 firearms.

Registered in Pol Gen Suwat’s name are three parcels of land worth a total of US$316,500 in Samut Prakan, Chon Buri and Ayutthaya. In addition, he owns three cars valued at US$ 96,470 in all.

Pol Gen Suwat, who was promoted to national police chief in October last year, informed the NACC he had 12 Buddha amulets, the value of which could not be appraised.

