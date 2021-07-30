With the Pandemic Crisis is Cryptocurrency a Good Investment?

Ever since the pandemic took place and people had the chance to explore different topics, a lot of individuals have been able to navigate through financial literacy of cryptocurrency. And with everything that they learned, they realized that what they have now is not yet enough to enjoy a life worth living without worrying about where to get the money to purchase their meal next week. So, they want to get filthy rich with a cryptocurrency investment. But how is that possible?

Different investment schemes flooded the internet. But among those, real wealth can be earned through cryptocurrency. However, it takes time and patience, among many other skills you should have.

To know if cryptocurrency is something you should invest in, know what it is first. Basically, cryptocurrency is money that you have online. It is wealth that you cannot withdraw from the banks, not unless you don’t want to invest anymore or that you finally got an ROI (return on investment). It is like the paper bills that children play with when they are young, only that crypto is real and that it is digitalized.





Here’s how you can know if cryptocurrency is a good investment for you.

Only allot money you can bear to lose. With cryptocurrency, there is no guarantee that you’ll get your money back, let alone a return on investment. It’s like a gamble. Only that it takes you a whole lot of time, and it takes so many skills you might want to hone yet. Don’t make it your sole source of income. Investing in cryptocurrency is like having a side hustle without a guaranteed return. Because it is unstable, it is not a reliable source of income. So if you are thinking of investing your money in crypto because of all the great wins you come across online, think again. There are so much more behind the wins people share. And among those are losses that weigh more than those wins. Be patient and are thinking long-term. Analysis and strategy are two of the formulas that make a return on investment possible. Without them, you would probably have no returns. The trends in the digital world are fluctuating, as are the stocks and all the other digital sources of income. So, there is a need for predictions and that can only be done with analysis and strategy that helps you get ahead of what fluctuates.

Before diving into cryptocurrency investments, make sure you do your research first. Be careful of scammy sources, though. Only trust reliable sites like Cryptoner to guide you on information and all things cryptocurrency.

All that being said, is cryptocurrency a good investment?

It varies with people’s needs and choices. If you are someone who’s trying to build a security net for your future, then you probably don’t want to invest in crypto. And that’s because you want to track where every penny you earn goes. As for others, they make a living out of it. So they go for it. Bigger risks, bigger returns, they say.

But not everyone can afford these big risks as it equates to bigger losses, too. So it really boils down to one’s preferences.



