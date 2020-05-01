Thailand’s Covid-19 Lockdown Claims Another Suicide Victim

A man in northeastern Thailand has become the latest covd-19 suicide victim to kill himself due to economic and health reasons. Officers from Muang Bueng Kan Police Station were alerted to the suicide on Wednesday.

Officers from Muang Bueng Kan Police Station found the dead body of Nikhom Yodsaeng, 38, with a nylon rope around his neck. He was found hanging from the ceiling. Forensic police reported there were no signs of resistance and that the victim had been dead for about two hours, according to the Nation.

Ms.Banthom Setsuwan, 63, the deceased’s mother, told police that her son lived alone with his 10-year-old daughter. He had divorced from his wife several years ago. “He was a rubber farmer with around 300 trees in his plantation,” she said. “However, lately rubber prices have crashed leaving him in huge debt.”

Banthom also revealed that her son suffered from asthma and was an alcoholic. “He could not buy alcohol due to the governments sate of emergency degree she said. He also told her on many occasions that he was under a lot of stress.”

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old thai woman attempted to commit suicide at the Finance Ministry building in Bangkok. She had gone to plead for the Bt5,000 coronavirus pandemic-relief payment.

According to Thai media the woman broke down in despair and cried out that she was suffering unbearable pressure due to the crisis but no one wanted to help her.

As bystanders looked on in horror, she took out a dose of rat poison and swallowed it. She then took another dose and began having seizures. Witnesses rushed to her aid after she began to vomit and pass out.

Medics were called and the woman was rushed to Phramongkutklao Hospital for treatment.

Father commits Suicide over lockdown relief

A man in Udon Thani province committed suicide by hanging himself after his application for the government’s Bt5,000 relief payment was rejected. Leaving him with no money to support his 15 year-old daughter.

The body of Supasit Chaokla, 42, was found hanging at 1.30pm on Thursday. Authorities believe he committed suicide two days earlier.

His mother, Jiamsri Chakla, 62, said that after getting divorced, Supasit had raised his 15-year-old daughter alone. However, his income began to shrink last month after the emergency decree was announced.

He owned a small eatery with daily running costs of Bt500-Bt600. He became stressed when revenue fell to Bt200-Bt300 as people stayed at home during the lockdown.