Thai Government Extends All Foreigners Visas Until the End July

Foreigners locked down due to the coronavirus in Thailand have been granted another automatic visa extension for three months. The three-month extension from May 1 to July 31 was printed in the Royal Gazette on Friday.

The announcement was made by the Interior Ministry and was signed by Prime Minister and Interior Minister.

The extension covers foreigners holding all types of non-immigrant visas. Including visas on arrival, visa-free arrivals and border passes, according to the Bangkok Post.

The Immigration Bureau explained on its website that foreign residents required to re-enter the country within one year will not be penalized for missing the deadline.

However, it warned that border pass holders have to leave Thailand within a week of the checkpoints reopening.

The extraordinary measures are designed to help foreigners cope with the travel restrictions. Also because of border closures enacted in the campaign to contain Covid-19.

No new cases of foreigners catching virus

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Health Department reported 15 new coronavirus cases and zero deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 2,922. Thailand’s death cases remains at 51 as of Sunday.

The number of new cases was a sharp drop from the 53 recorded on Saturday. The cases numbers jumped because 42 migrants infected with the virus were trying to jump the border in Songkhla.

Of the new cases, four were linked to previous cases, another four had no known links. While five new patients are arrivals from overseas who have been under mandatory quarantine. Even more there was no new infections amount foreign tourist or long stays visa holder.

Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the Health department said since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,594 patients have recovered and gone home.

Thailand’s low numbers of new cases coronavirus does not mean the situation is under control,” Dr Taweesilp said.

He stressed the need to stay at home and work from home to limit new contractions. Because the fight against Covid-19 will go on for a long time. “Our months of work will be a wasted effort” if we return to the lifestyle we practiced before the virus broke out, he warned.