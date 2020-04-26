Thailand’s Health Department reported 15 new coronavirus cases and zero deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 2,922. Thailand’s death cases remains at 51 as of Sunday.

The number of new cases was a sharp drop from the 53 recorded on Saturday. The cases numbers jumped because 42 migrants infected with the virus were trying to jump the border in Songkhla.

Of the new cases, four were linked to previous cases, another four had no known links. While five new patients are arrivals from overseas who have been under mandatory quarantine.

Two other new cases were reported from the southern province of Yala. The Bangkok Post reports authorities are aggressively testing the population because of high infection rates.

Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the Health department said since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,594 patients have recovered and gone home.

Further more measures to fight the virus; including social distancing practices andmask-wearing requirements, will be in place until at least early next year. Consequently the earliest possible time frame for a vaccine to be implemented to end the pandemic.

People cannot go back to the way they used to live before the outbreak, he said Because there could be an explosion of new cases if the country lowers its guard.

Thailand’s low numbers of new cases coronavirus does not mean the situation is under control,” Dr Taweesilp said.

He stressed the need to stay at home and work from home to limit new contractions. Because the fight against Covid-19 will go on for a long time.

“Our months of work will be a wasted effort” if we return to the lifestyle we practiced before the virus broke out, he warned.