Rescue Workers Find Briton Lost in the Jungle for 3 Days

Rescue teams in northeastern Thailand have rescued a elderly British man after he drove his motorcycle into the jungle and got lost for three days. Police said the man was OK but somewhat dehydrated and tired.

Briton Barry Weller was found in the jungle in Khao Suan Kwang district of Khon Kaen on Friday by rescuers. The rescue workers took him down to be reunited his wife, Ms Tawee Chaisaenrit, who was waiting for him at the Dong Yen monastery.

“Thank you,” Mr Weller said after meeting his relieved wife. He had scratches on his body and no shoes when he was found. “Thank you everyone for your help,” said a tearful Ms Tawee, 49.

Ms Tawee said her husband enjoyed nature adventures and always returned home before dark after an outing.

On Tuesday, he set out on his motorcycle, telling his wife he wanted to enjoy some time in the local rice fields and forests, but this time he did not come back.

Ms Tawee reported her husband’s absence to the police station later on Tuesday. Police and rescuers from Ubon Rattana and Khao Suan Kwang districts started looking for him found only his motorcycle parked in a paddy field near Ban Nong Saeng in Ubon Rattana that night.

Mr Weller told his wife when they were reunited that he had parked the motorcycle and taken a walk up the mountain but could not remember the way back to his parking spot.

Somkuan Wiengkaew, a rescuer who took part in the search, said Mr Weller survived on rainwater and fruits picked in the forest.

Mr Weller was taken to Khao Suan Kwang Hospital for an examination and would be allowed to go home if doctors permit, said Pariwat Chailert, the deputy district chief.

