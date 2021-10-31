Police in Chiang Rai Seize 235kg of Crystal Meth

Provincial Police in Chiang Rai province has told a press briefing that officers have seized 235kg of crystal meth and one million meth pills in two sting operations. Three people have been arrested.

Mr. Janya Klathon, 38, was apprehended on Thursday around 7:30 am after 112kg of crystal meth was discovered in his Toyota pickup at Pa Tueng checkpoint in Chiang Rai, Provincial Police told a press briefing.

The arrest was conducted by a joint team of the Provincial Police and the Mae Lao Police. An expanded investigation led to Mr. Janya’s home where police confiscated an additional 123kg of crystal meth. In total 235kg of crystal meth was recovered by authorities.

Chiang Rai Provincial Police believe the crystal meth was destined for overseas drug syndicates.

Mr. Janya has been charged with possessing Type 1 narcotics with intent to distribute. He and the drugs items were taken to Mae Lao police station and then later to Chiang Rai city police station for legal processing.

Chiang Rai police told the press briefing that they are expanding their investigation to track down other members of the drug gang. They believe the drug gang is made up of members who used to be incarcerated at Khao Bin Central Prison.

Meanwhile, Chiang Rai police arrested two men and seized one million meth pills following a police pursuit on Thursday night.

Narcotics suppression police and soldiers flagged down a Toyota pickup on old Phahon Yothin Road in Chiang Rai city around 9 pm. The driver sped away and the police gave chase.

The fleeing vehicle was later stopped and a search of the back of his pickup revealed one million meth pills.

The driver, identified as Mr. Siwakorn Sirirungwilai, 30, and an unidentified teenager was arrested. The pair were taken to the city police station for legal action.

Police have expanded their investigations to find other people involved.