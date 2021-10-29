Chiang Rai Police Seize One Million Meth Pills after Vehicle Chase

Narcotics suppression police have arrested 2 men and seized one million speed pills following a police chase in Chiang Rai last night.

Narcotics suppression police and soldiers from the Pha Muang task forces flagged down a Toyota pickup on old Phahon Yothin Road in Chiang Rai about 9 pm on Thursday evening.

Instead of stopping for police, the driver sped away causing police to give chase.

The fleeing Toyota pickup was stopped near Mae Korn intersection in Chiang Rai city, Col Sudkhet Srinilthin, commander of the Pha Muang task force, told reporters.

A of their Toyota pickup truck revealed one million meth pills that were in the back of the pickup. The driver, Mr. Siwakorn Sirirungwilai, 30, and an unnamed teenager, both from Chiang Rai, were arrested.

The pair were handed over to the Chiang Rai City police station for legal action.

Chiang Rai police have launched an investigation to find accomplices involved with the illegal drugs.

Loas Police seized a record haul of drugs

Meanwhile, Police in Laos have seized a record haul of drugs in the Golden Triangle region, security officials in Thailand confirmed on Thursday. The United Nations said was Southeast Asia’s largest single drug bust ever.

More than 55 million Methamphetamine pills and over 1.5 tons of crystal meth were intercepted by authorities in Laos on Wednesday. Laos police stopped a truck carrying beer crates in the northern Bokeo, which borders the Golden Triangle of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos, UN Officials said.

Jeremy Douglas, Southeast Asia regional representative for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said the discovery was “by far the largest seizure in the history of East and Southeast Asia.”

The bust on Wednesday followed the confiscation by Lao police of a combined 16 million methamphetamine pills in two separate drug busts by police over a one-week period.