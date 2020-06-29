Five Year-old Boy with Covid-19 Saves Sister’s Life in Thailand

Even though he had Covid-19, Sila “Jio” Boonklomjit, a five-year-old boy in Thailand, with covid-19 managed to save his sister’s life. With the stem cells he donated for her bone marrow transplant.

Contracted Covid-19 a day before procedure

Doctors only discovered Jio contracted the coronavirus the day before Jintanakan “Jean” Boonklomjit, his sister’s urgent transplant.

Despite the challenges, which included quarantine restrictions placed on Jio on the eve of the transplant procedure. However the treatment was carried out successfully.

And it was done so without Jio passing the coronavirus to Jean.

While the experimental procedure first began in April, the bone marrow was only successfully transplanted on June 23 at Ramathibodi Hospital.

Jean’s case was “believed to be the first successful stem cell transplant from a donor with active Covid-19”, according to reports.

She was reported to be in a severe condition as she was born with thalassemia — a genetic blood disorder that limits the blood’s ability to carry oxygen.

There were also difficulties finding a suitable donor for Jean, which left Jio as their “best hope”, said Suradej Hongeng of the hospital’s pediatrics department.

A difficult journey for bone marrow transplant

It was a long and uncertain road to this happy outcome, according to the doctor.

Jio and Jean were confirmed to be a genetic match in 2018. The hospital prepared for the transplantation procedure thereafter.

But with any medical procedures, there were certain complications and hurdles involved.

According to Suradej, the siblings’ young age were part of the difficulties faced during the procedure. Jean’s chemotherapy procedure also caused her immune system to be compromised. That delayed the bone marrow transplant until this year.

Still, things turned out well in the end, and the five-year-old boy was applauded for saving his big sister’s life.

“It’s as if my daughter is reborn and gets a new life,” said the children’s father, Suchai Boonklomjit.

Jio has since recovered from Covid-19, which was believed to be transmitted from his mother, according to doctors in Thailand.

Thailand Now at Day 35 with Zero Local Covid-19 Cases

Thailand’s health department has reported on Monday that the Kingdom has gone 35 consecutive days without a local Covid-19 Coronavirus case. However health officials have confirmed 7 imported cases with Thai returnees.

The 7 imported covid-19 coronavirus cases brings the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,169 with 58 deaths since January. All the new cases were Thai nationals in quarantine. They recently returning from India and the US to Thailand.

There have been no local transmissions for 35 days Thailand’s health department said Monday.