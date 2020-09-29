Waist Energy Project in Chiang Rai Put on Hold Due to Protests

The construct a waste energy plant project in Chiang Rai has been suspended due to mounting protests by local residents. Local residents are concerned about possible pollution from the planned facility.

The chief of the district office has ordered the suspension of the project at a meeting between protest leaders and executives of the Huay Sak municipality. The chief said the matter will be raised with the Chiang Rai provincial governor. The governor will decide the fate of the project, the district chief said.

While the two parties were attending the meeting about 60 protesters gathered outside. The protesters were holding placards and chanting denounce the waste energy project.

Satisfied by the waste energy plants suspension, the protesters quickly dispersed. The protesters vowed to carrying out a public campaign to educate other villagers about the effects of waste energy project in their community.

A preliminary public hearing had been carried out and found many villagers were concerned that the waste energy plant project. People were worried about the adversely impact eight villages around its site.

They were worried about air pollution, water contamination. Also damage to local roads caused by large trucks transporting waste to the plant.

Municipality representatives, meanwhile, said the project was necessary. Above all because the existing landfill site in the district could no longer handle the overwhelming amount of waste. The 10-megawatt waste energy plant was planned to be constructed one kilometer from Dong Pa Miang village.

Prime Minister Promises to Battle Chiang Rai’s Annual Haze Problem