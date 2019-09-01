CHIANG RAI – Police in Mae Sai have arrested a Thai man and woman trying to smuggle 40kg of crystal meth into Thailand. The were arrested after trying to transport the crystal meth through a police check point

Police reported that 24 year-old Chanthakan Salanpan and Mr. Im Harn Kla, 56 were stopped at the end of Pa Mung Rung Charoen Village, in Wiang Phang Kham Sub-district, Mae Sai District.

Mr Im was driving the motorbike and Miss Chanthakan was on the riding on the back. When they arrived at the checkpoint police asked Miss Chanthakan to open her back pack for inspection.

Upon inspection police found the sack to contain packages of green tea, commonly used in smuggling crystal meth. Both suspects were taken to the Mae Sai police station for questioning and further examination of the tea packages.

Upon opening the green tea packages police discovered the contents to be crystal meth.

Miss Chanthakan later confessed that there was another bag of drugs still in the forest. Bringing the total seizure to 40 KG of crystal Meth.

Miss Chanthakan said she was hired by a local man to transport the drugs to an unnamed source in Mae Sai. Police are investigating her story and further arrest are suspected.



Meanwhile, Burmese forces arrested 36 men, 14 Thai and 22 Myanmar people on the Thai-Myanmar border, opposite Mae Ai District. The Thai men are suspected to being responsible for killing a police informant in Mae Chan district of Chiang Rai.

Mr. Suphot was shot dead in front of his home by nine men on motorcycle earlier this month. Police believe he was killed for giving information that lead to the seizure of 7 million meth tablets on July 19th.