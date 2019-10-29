Cooler Weather Foretasted this Week for Northern Thailand

Temperatures in northern Thailand will drop by 1-4°C from Tuesday to Friday as a high pressure system moves in from China, the Meteorological Department forecasts.

Temperatures will fall by 2-4°C in the North and the Northeast. While in the Cantral Plains and the East, by 1-3°C . director-general Phuwiang Prakhammin said on Monday.

Mr Phuwiang attributed the temperature drop to a high pressure system coming from China. The high pressure system will blanket northern Thailand during this period.

He warned of thunderstorms in the northern part of the country during this time.

On Monday morning, the temperature at the peak of Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai was a chilly 6°C.

In other regions, the strong northeasterly monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is ecpected to bring increased rain. Boat operators are warned to take precautions in the Gulf.