Chiang Rai’s “Nang Non Base Camp” Shutdown By Local Administration

CHIANG RAI – Nang Non Base Camp aka The Bamboo Condo in Mae Sai district has been ordered to stop serving tourists after the completely bamboo structure was constructed without permission and may be in violation of many regulations.

Suda Somsen, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Pong Pha Sub-district Administration told Thai media that Mr. Kwan Narong that built the Bamboo condo had constructed the four-storey attraction without proper permissions and could face a fine not exceeding 10,000 baht and up to 2 years in prison.



Mr Kwan Narong said that after he received a letter from Pong Pha Sub-district Administration and immediately stopped allowing tourists to go onto the structure and that they were still able to get food and coffee at the base of Nang Non Base Camp



He told reporters that the structure was slated to open in late 2019 after he obtained the necessary permits, however after the project gained notoriety in the news and social media he opened it early.



Mr Kwan said he had full intention of complying with the Pong Pha Sub-district Administration to assure Nang Non Base Camp’s re-opening later this year.

Meanwhile, inspector Pol.Lt. Lao Pairoj of Chiang Rai’s Tourist Police, traveled to check on Nang Non Base Camp and advise Mr. Khwanarong to comply with the orders of the Pong Pha Sub-district.

He told Mr. Kwan to he was to prevent tourists from walking on the bamboo structure until the necessary permits were in place and engineers could certify that the four-storey bamboo structure was safe for tourists.



Mr. Kwan built “Nang Non Base Camp” a four-storey bamboo structure to offer a panoramic view of the scenic location.

It offers a 360-degree view of Doi Nang Non, which includes Chiang Rai‘s Tham Luang cave where 13 young footballers were stranded and rescued in a dramatic mission last year is located.

