Chiang Rai Police Seized 7 Million Meth Pills in Mae Sai District
Chiang Rai Police Seized 7 Million Meth Pills in Mae Sai District

Published

56 seconds ago

on

Security forces patrolling the northern border of Chiang Rai  have impounded seven million meth pills since last Tuesday. Army spokesman Lt Gen Santipong Thammapiya said on Sunday drug smuggling continues along the porous border with Myanmar.

From last Tuesday to Saturday, security forces under Pha Muang Task Force and Narcotics Control Office division 5 arrested two drug smugglers.

On Tuesday, the officials arrested a drug trafficker driving a pickup in Chiang Rai’s Mae Suai district. Officials confiscated four million pills of meth hidden in crates, Thai media reported.

That arrest led to a tip-off of another smuggling operation on Saturday. Officials pulled over a pickup in Chiang Mai’s Mae Taeng district and impounded about three million meth pills hidden in the car.

