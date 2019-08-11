4 Million Meth Pills Recovered in Mai Sai, Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Soldiers have uncovered about 4.1 million meth pills dumped by the roadside near the border in Mae Sai district on Sunday.

Villagers in Mae Sai contacted the army after they found 15 straw bags dumped on the roadside covered with grass. Approximately 300 meters from the Thai-Myanmar border.

The soldiers examined the bags and found they contained a total of 4,190,000 meth pills (yaba).

The meth pills were also believed to have been delivered across the border and dumped on the roadside to be picked up by a local drug syndicate.

An investigation was underway to establish the source of the drugs.

Meth ‘Disaster for Region

Seizures of methamphetamine, have surged in Thailand over the past two years. A stark indicator of the growth in industrial-scale production of the stimulant in neighboring Myanmar.

Chiang Rai is a major trafficking route for meth pills manufactured in Myanmar’s Shan and Kachin states.

Myanmar’s illicit labs pump out tablets of meth mixed with caffeine, know as “yaba”, or crazy pill.

The tablets are popular with low-paid workers in grueling jobs and poor recreational drug users across Southeast Asia.