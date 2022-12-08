Twitter To Raise Blue Pricing To $11 For iPhone Users

(CTN NEWS) – In order to cover Apple’s 30% cut of in-app purchases, Twitter plans to charge $11 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription on the iPhone, according to The Information. Twitter Blue will cost $7 per month on the internet.

The company charged $7.99 for membership to Twt Blue before it was put on hold, but the cost will increase before it relaunches.

Some staff have reportedly been informed of the new pricing, but because CEO Elon Musk is renowned for making rash choices, it is still unclear if things could change.

Twt will be able to give Apple its 30 percent cut of in-app purchase revenue thanks to the iPhone’s higher price point without materially affecting the company’s bottom line.

The price differential will probably persuade most customers to subscribe online, saving Twt from paying for in-app purchases.

Other businesses, such as Spotify, have in the past imposed higher fees on the iPhone than on the web, but this frequently causes consumer confusion because they do not understand why the costs vary depending on the device.

Apple is fine with businesses charging more for app subscriptions than online subscriptions.

Following a brief debate between Twt and Apple, pricing adjustments for Twitter Blue have been made.

Musk blasted Apple’s App Store subscription prices last week and said the company had “threatened to ban Twitter from its App Store,” but he later withdrew that assertion after meeting with Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

After their meeting at Apple Park, Musk claimed that they had a “nice chat” and that there had been a “misunderstanding” regarding the possibility of the App being taken out of the App Store.

On Friday, Twitter Plans To Debut Blue.

After Musk added a verification checkmark to Twt Blue, which enabled anybody with $8 to mimic businesses, celebrities, and other high-profile figures, subscriptions to the service were halted.

Since November 11, Twt Blue has not been accessible.

Twt Blue is anticipated to relaunch with various badge colours for businesses, government accounts, and private accounts, as well as limitations on new account signups and restrictions on altering usernames.

Elon Musk said that Twitter will unveil three verification badge colors: blue, gold, and gray. Blue will be reserved for individuals (both those paying for Twitter Blue and verified individuals of interest), gold for companies, and gray for government. https://t.co/LxlVrq9IPm pic.twitter.com/xBMDA3rR64 — IGN (@IGN) November 29, 2022

