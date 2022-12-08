Connect with us

Tech

Fractal Design PC Case: Partly Wood
Advertisement

Tech

Telegram Now Works Without a SIM Card

Tech

Fortnite Mr Beast Skin Unlocking Guide

Tech Business

Elon Musk Loses His Title Of World's Richest Person To LVMH Boss Arnault

Tech

Echo Show 15 Just Got a Good Reason To Buy

Tech

Adobe Layoffs 100 Employees To Reduce Expenses

Tech

Huawei Is Not Being Banned By Germany

News Tech

Maryland Governor Bans The Use Of TikTok On State-Owned Devices

Tech

OneWeb Rival SpaceX Plans To Launch 40 Satellites

Tech

Apple Sued By 2 Women Who Claim That AirTag Allows Stalkers To Monitor Victims

Tech

NASA's Orion Capsule Comes Closest To The Moon

Tech

Here's What OpenAI's New ChatGPT Bot Can Do

Tech

How Does The World Transform With The Help Of Bitcoin?

Tech

Which Are The Best Cloud Mining Sites For 2022?

Tech

What Is Crypto Lending And How Does It Work?

Tech

Government Authorities Are Promoting The Use Of Digital Yuan

Tech

Best Indicators for Swing Trading: What is Swing Trading?

Tech

NFT - The Beast of Market In 2022

Tech

Beginner's Guideline: What is a Bitcoin Mempool?

Tech

What Changes Are NFTs Making In The World Of Digital Art?

Tech

Fractal Design PC Case: Partly Wood

Published

4 hours ago

on

Fractal Design PC Case: Partly Wood

(CTN News) – A brand-new PC case from Fractal Design has been revealed. This time it is an ATX mid-tower beauty that is simply called Fractal Design North (opens in a new tab).

Among the showbiz features of this couch is the use of real walnut or oak slats as the front ventilation slats.

Additionally, there are brass and steel accents and a modular, easy-access Fractal Design with plenty of ventilation are all included, as well as a modular, easy-access design.

The North is designed to fit ATX, mATX and ITX motherboards. It will support GPUs that are up to 355mm in length, or 300mm with a 360mm front radiator.

As part of the box, you will find two 140mm Aspect PWM fans, three USB ports on the top of the front panel, including one USB-C port, and drive mounts for up to four 2.5-inch drives and two 3.5-inch drives.

As the design-savvy Swedes at Fractal Design say, the case is easy to access, thanks to the quick-release side panels and an integrated tab that allows the top panel to pop off easily with one hand.

A total of seven bridgeless expansion slots are provided on the inside of the system to allow for extensive customization.

In terms of cooling, the Fractal Design of the model includes an open front panel with integrated mesh panels on top. In addition to the mesh side panel, the full mesh version of the case also comes with a mesh front panel. In addition, tempered glass side panels are available as an option.

Overall, Fractal Design North has quite a conventional form and shape, which is to be expected given its name. In the end, it is nothing more than a rectangular box. Without the wood slats, it would not be a very remarkable piece of furniture. There is no doubt that they make for a very attractive design flourish, however.

As of launch, the case is available in four different variants. Each of the two colorways is available in either chalk white or charcoal black, with each of the two options being made with either mesh or tempered glass side panels.

The North weighs a total of 7.6kg when it comes to the mesh version and 7.7kg when it comes to the tempered glass version. It measures 447mm x 215mm x 469mm, including the nifty four feet that keep it from tipping over.

If you are wondering about the sordid matter of money, you will be looking at 150 of your Earth dollars, which seems quite reasonable for what is likely to be a very notable and high-quality bit of case engineering.

Also, it is quite refreshing to see a case that is heavily focused on aesthetics without ever mentioning RGB light in any way.

Having said that, if there is a feature that’s somewhat disappointing in comparison with the price point and overall polish of the design of the device, it’s the fact that the side panels are secured by old school thumb screws.

And if you want to take a look at our brand new video, you can head over here to watch it in its entirety.

Which Fractal Design case is best?

The Best PC Cases You Can Buy Today
  • Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact. Best All Round Compact ATX Case. …
  • Lian Li PC-O11 Air Mini. Best Compact ATX Case. …
  • NZXT H7 Flow. Best Mainstream Airflow-Focused Case. …
  • Cooler Master HAF 700 Evo. Best High-End XL/EATX Case.
  • Fractal Design Meshify 2.
  • Lian Li Q58.
  • Fractal Design Define 7.

SEE ALSO:

Echo Show 15 Just Got a Good Reason To Buy

Adobe Layoffs 100 Employees To Reduce Expenses

Huawei Is Not Being Banned By Germany
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins