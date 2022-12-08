Fractal Design PC Case: Partly Wood

(CTN News) – A brand-new PC case from Fractal Design has been revealed. This time it is an ATX mid-tower beauty that is simply called Fractal Design North (opens in a new tab).

Among the showbiz features of this couch is the use of real walnut or oak slats as the front ventilation slats.

Additionally, there are brass and steel accents and a modular, easy-access Fractal Design with plenty of ventilation are all included, as well as a modular, easy-access design.

The North is designed to fit ATX, mATX and ITX motherboards. It will support GPUs that are up to 355mm in length, or 300mm with a 360mm front radiator.

As part of the box, you will find two 140mm Aspect PWM fans, three USB ports on the top of the front panel, including one USB-C port, and drive mounts for up to four 2.5-inch drives and two 3.5-inch drives.

As the design-savvy Swedes at Fractal Design say, the case is easy to access, thanks to the quick-release side panels and an integrated tab that allows the top panel to pop off easily with one hand.

A total of seven bridgeless expansion slots are provided on the inside of the system to allow for extensive customization.

In terms of cooling, the Fractal Design of the model includes an open front panel with integrated mesh panels on top. In addition to the mesh side panel, the full mesh version of the case also comes with a mesh front panel. In addition, tempered glass side panels are available as an option.

Overall, Fractal Design North has quite a conventional form and shape, which is to be expected given its name. In the end, it is nothing more than a rectangular box. Without the wood slats, it would not be a very remarkable piece of furniture. There is no doubt that they make for a very attractive design flourish, however.

As of launch, the case is available in four different variants. Each of the two colorways is available in either chalk white or charcoal black, with each of the two options being made with either mesh or tempered glass side panels.

The North weighs a total of 7.6kg when it comes to the mesh version and 7.7kg when it comes to the tempered glass version. It measures 447mm x 215mm x 469mm, including the nifty four feet that keep it from tipping over.

If you are wondering about the sordid matter of money, you will be looking at 150 of your Earth dollars, which seems quite reasonable for what is likely to be a very notable and high-quality bit of case engineering.

Also, it is quite refreshing to see a case that is heavily focused on aesthetics without ever mentioning RGB light in any way.

Having said that, if there is a feature that’s somewhat disappointing in comparison with the price point and overall polish of the design of the device, it’s the fact that the side panels are secured by old school thumb screws.

