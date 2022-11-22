Twitter To Hold Off On Relaunching Blue Check Verification

(CTN NEWS) – On Monday, Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk announced it would hold off on bringing back its blue check subscription service, a delay from its initial tentative timeline.

“Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation,” Musk wrote in a tweet.

“Will probably use different colour check for organizations than individuals.”

It was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, celebrities, journalists and other public figures.

To retain advertisers, launched a subscription option earlier this month to help grow revenue.

In the wake of the mushrooming of fake accounts, it paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service, and said it would relaunch on Nov 29.

According to Musk, Twitter added 1.6 million users this past week, “another all-time high”.

Several big companies have paused advertising, including General Motors, Mondelez International and Volkswagen AG.

Last week, Musk gave employees until Thursday to sign up for “long hours at high intensity” or leave, leading to hundreds of resignations.

