Musk Claims Apple Threatened To Remove Twitter’s App

(CTN NEWS) – Elon Musk asserted in a series of tweets on Monday that Apple had threatened to remove the Twitter app from the App Store to monitor app reviews.

Musk tweeted, “Apple has threatened to remove Twitter from its App Store, but won’t explain why.”

On Monday morning, other tweets he sent out included references to Apple’s App Store fees as a “hidden 30% tax” and a poll asking “if the company should make its customers’ filtering decisions public.”

Did you know Apple puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store? https://t.co/LGkPZ4EYcz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

He also asserted that Apple has stopped using Twitter for most of its advertising.

The only method for distributing applications to iPhones is through Apple’s App Store.

The service is accessible via the web; if the Twitter app were to be removed, the social network would lose one of its primary distribution tools.

Additionally, Apple mandates that developers of iPhone apps pay between 15% and 30% of any digital items sold through those apps.

One of Musk’s objectives is to raise billions of dollars through subscription services like Twitter Blue, which is accessible via the iPhone app. Apple would make millions of dollars if it expanded to Musk’s ambitions.

Musk is no new to grabbing the attention of the public and may provide Apple with its biggest challenge to its control over the distribution of iPhone apps yet.

Apple has faced challenges to its App Store prices and restrictions from businesses like Spotify and Epic Games.

Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Regarding Musk’s tweets, Apple opted not to comment.

However, there are indications that Apple is actively monitoring the social network to determine whether it disobeys any App Store rules.

According to a New York Times op-ed by Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, representatives for unnamed app stores, such as Apple’s App Store and Google Play for Android devices.

Contacted Twitter earlier this month after Musk took over and the site experienced a wave of hate speech.

Last week, I made the decision to leave my role leading Trust & Safety at Twitter. Today, I'm sharing a few thoughts about what comes next for the site. https://t.co/QPAQR6zpqU — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 18, 2022

After Musk took over, Phil Schiller, Apple’s former head of marketing in charge of App Review, reportedly canceled his account early this month.

According to Phillip Shoemaker, current CEO of Identity.com and the former head of Apple’s app review, Schiller’s decision to remove his account reminded him of a business taking action to prepare for battle.

He thinks Apple’s app review team is closely monitoring Musk’s content moderation on Twitter to see if any more dubious material, like porn, manages to get through.

According to Shoemaker, Apple’s recent actions are “like when you remove troops from a country before you assault.” You believe you will need to remove these apps from the store.

Where Twitter Might Violate Apple’s Regulations

Under its open principles, Apple’s App Store might examine Twitter more closely for two main reasons:

Apple mandates the implementation of robust content moderation mechanisms for apps that incorporate user-generated material, such as Twitter. Apple terminated a lesser Twitter competitor named Parler in 2020 due to insufficient content filtering. According to reports, Musk has drastically reduced Twitter’s content moderation staff.

Apple demands that apps pay fees ranging from 15% to 30% for digital purchases. Apple uninstalled the technology that Epic Games installed to avoid its cut. If Twitter made a similar step, it might put pressure on Apple.

Other factors, such as Apple’s requirement that pornographic content not be discoverable by default, could cause to violate the guidelines.

Twitter continues to be one of the most popular social networks that permit adult content, creating ambiguities that could cause App Store delays or problems.

Workers review each app and update that it appears in the Apple App Store.

According to a previous investigation by CNBC, the app reviewers frequently offer brief answers flagging problems without being specific about what apps must accomplish to pass.

Musk has made changes to Apple for years, and he appears to relish doing so. Although the Tesla app does not support in-app purchases, he has previously complained about Apple’s app store costs.

Most companies do not even generate 30% profit. Apple knows that companies can’t afford to pay this fee, and that’s why they encourage all the costs be passed on to the user. This is why the exact same thing in the App Store is more expensive than on the web. — Jack pace (@jackpacetech) November 28, 2022

He has also argued against Apple’s alleged plans to produce electric automobiles, even though the company’s closely guarded project has yet to deliver a single vehicle.

Musk called Apple the “Tesla Graveyard” and made fun of Apple in 2015 by claiming that the company exclusively recruits Tesla workers who have been rejected.

However, Musk’s actions on Monday go beyond friendly competition and teasing, and they raise the possibility that he might be ready to engage in a protracted PR conflict over Apple’s policies.

In one tweet, he included a meme showing a car leaving the road under a sign that reads, “Pay 30%” or “Go to war.” The latter choice was being selected by the automobile.

