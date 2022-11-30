Musk Joins Spotify And Epic Games In Their Battle Against Apple fees

(CTN NEWS) – After Elon Musk declared war on Apple (AAPL.O) in a series of tweets on Monday, Fortnite creator Epic Games and Spotify now have a strong supporter in their battle against the tech giant over its 30% App Store fees.

Musk expressed disapproval of the levy Apple imposed on software developers for in-app sales and tweeted a meme implying that he would be prepared to “go to war” rather than pay it.

Musk also claimed that Apple had threatened to ban Twitter from its app store. He did not specify why.

Did you know Apple puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store? https://t.co/LGkPZ4EYcz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

In Europe, Spotify has previously filed antitrust accusations against the iPhone manufacturer, and Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Apple in the US in 2020.

Since purchasing Twitter last month, Musk has made public plans to increase the social media network’s profitability and prevent bankruptcy by charging users $8 a month to become verified on the site.

A 30% reduction in that would severely harm the plans.

Since Spotify filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple in 2019, the European Commission has been looking into whether Apple’s guidelines for app developers breach its rules.

If Apple is found guilty of breaking EU antitrust laws, it could be fined up to 10% of its annual global revenue.

By threatening to remove Twitter from its App Store, Apple was “playing a hazardous game,” according to Luke Suddards, the analyst at investing insights firm Finimize.

“Another case might emerge if Twitter were to be banned. Elon Musk successfully used the legal system to acquire Twitter, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he used it again.”

Earlier this month, “Fortnite” video game developer Epic Games requested that certain parts of a lower court antitrust decision mostly favored Apple.

And a three-judge U.S. federal appeals panel overturns its App Store payment business.

According to Apple, the commissions it receives help it pay for app reviews to ensure customers are not exposed to dishonest, pornographic, or privacy-invading apps.

“Apple continues to put rivals at a disadvantage, significantly negatively affecting customers, app developers, and now authors and publishers.

Nothing will change if lawmakers do nothing, “Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify, posted on Twitter last month.

Concerning — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

In response to Ek’s post, Musk, who was then in the process of acquiring Twitter, wrote, “concerning.”

However, some analysts worry that fighting Apple would drive more users away from Twitter.

According to Paolo Pescatore, an analyst with PP Foresight, “While Musk attempts to rekindle the ongoing conflict between Apple and developers, all of this vitriol will drive Twitter users away.”

“People won’t give up their iPhones; they are used to enrolling in multiple social programs, but they only use one phone at a time, “explained he.

Requests for responses from Apple, Twitter, and Spotify were not immediately answered.

