Elon Musk Says User Signups At An All-Time, Highlights "Everything App" Features
Tech

(CTN NEWS) –CEO Elon Musk says Twitter is experiencing an “all-time high” in new user signups, despite advertising and users fleeing to other platforms over verification concerns.

According to a tweet from Musk late on Saturday, the number of signups was above two million each day over the previous seven days as of November 16. This was an increase of 66% from the same week in 2021.

Additionally, he stated that as of November 15, user active minutes had reached a new high, averaging nearly 8 billion minutes per day over the previous seven days, up 30% from the same week in 2016.

As of November 13, compared to October last year, there were fewer imitations of hate speech.

Before and after the debut of Twitter Blue, there had been an increase in reported impersonations on the platform, according to Elon Musk.

Twitter Blue

The purchase of Twitter, according to Musk, who also owns the rocket company SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink, and tunnelling company the Boring Company, would advance his goal of building an “everything app” dubbed X.

Longform tweets, encrypted direct messages (DMs), and payments will all be available on Musk’s “Twitter 2.0 The Everything App,” according to the tweet.

Twitter advertisers, including major corporations like General Motors, Mondelez International, and Volkswagen AG, have suspended their campaigns as they adjust to the new CEO.

Musk blamed a coalition of civil rights organizations pressuring the platform’s major advertisers to take action if he did not protect content moderation for the “huge decrease in revenue”.

And that Twitter was suffering as a response to the advertising pullout.

After Musk lifted the block on tweets from former US president Donald Trump, activists are encouraging Twitter’s sponsors to make public declarations about removing their advertisements from the social media network.

Following Elon Musk’s threat that employees would have to sign up for “long hours at high intensity” or leave the struggling company, hundreds of Twitter employees are rumoured to have left the struggling enterprise.

The firm cut half its personnel early in November, eliminating teams in charge of product and engineering, communications, content curation, human rights, and machine learning ethics.

