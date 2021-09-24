Sports Games Every Sports Lover in Thailand Must Download

Video games in Thailand, especially sports games, have always been one of the top and most loved forms of entertainment, and it would be impossible for video games to gain so much traction if the video game industry didn’t make constant progress. The rapid growth in the industry led to the development of games like unlimited gamezmo with better performance and mechanics and allowed gamers to play them on numerous devices.

People who play video games are divided into two types. There are hardcore gamers who play video games, gaming PCs, and consoles specifically made for gaming. Then there are casual gamers who play games occasionally on the devices they already have. Mobile phones used to be the trademark devices for casual gamers; however, recent times have brought a huge change to mobile gaming.

The world and Thailand came to a halt last year, and since no one could go outside, people started discovering new indoor activities and video games were one of them. Everyone did not own dedicated gaming devices during the pandemic, which is why people began moving towards mobile games after getting bored with social apps.

After putting everything on pause, the coronavirus affected the most was sports; people could neither play sports nor watch it. The lockdown led them to find their fix in other ways, and the most convenient way was to play as their favourite players or teams on their phones.

Since sports games got so much love last year, we bring you a list of ten sports games that you will love if you are a sports lover. Most of these games are free and offer a multiplayer mode, so you can either play with other people from all over the world or against them.

NBA Live Mobile Basketball

Many people do one thing while playing games on mobile is to compare the game with its PC or console version, which is not fair due to the limitation that mobile phones have.

NBA Live is almost the same as its PC and console versions, and if you are a basketball fan, you will surely love this realistic digital version of the sport that you love to watch on your TV. The gameplay of NBA Live is extremely smooth and fluid, which makes it very realistic.

Electronic Arts are the company that has developed NBA Lve, and the developers have made the game so that you can create your team based on your favourite superstar. This way, you not only get to play as your superstar but also build your dream team. However, the game also ensures that your unit stays balanced and you don’t make something that is overpowered.

The game offers various modes such as the MyCareer story mode, friendly 3v3 mode, and the PvP online multiplayer mode. The game also gets constantly updated ad you get to play events in the real-world NBA.

8 Ball Pool (Thailand Favorite)

This popular sports game was originally designed for desktops and requires you to sign in with your Miniclip or Facebook account in order to play on the internet. However, the increasing number of players and the constant love and support caused the developers to introduce 8 Ball Pool as a downloadable mobile game in Thailand and globally.

Playing with strangers and friends is the finest aspect of this game. The fast-paced gameplay makes it extremely addictive and fun. The game is constantly being updated with new features such as different game modes and even pool tournaments.

To win, you must pot all coloured balls and the black eight ball first, just like in a real pool game. The game is hugely rewarding as you win coins after winning each match, and with those coins, you can upgrade your equipment, such as your cue and your table. The game also requires you to think like chess as you make angles to pot the balls.

Madden NFL 21

This one is another title by EA sports and allows you to experience US Football. The graphics of Madden NFL are stunning, making the experience more real and thrilling. The gameplay of Madden NFL lets you play as your favourite players and managerial decisions. Just like NBA, you also get to build your roster and make it the best by upgrading your players.

Since the game is heavily based around simulation, it has relatively simple controls; the simulation factor allows you to make choices that make the difference in the game. The game is stacked with unique players and different championships, and you get to unlock all of them as you gradually progress in the game.

FIFA Soccer (#1 in Thailand)

Since we are talking about EA games, let’s talk about another well-known title by EA sports: FIFA Soccer. FIFA soccer was initially introduced on PC and consoles, and since its arrival, it is the most famous game released by EA sports. Like its predecessors, FIFA mobile is loved by football fans in Thailand; this affection is due to various reasons; however, one of them is the stunning graphics that the game has to provide.

Since EA develops the game, it is based around team building and simulation. One thing that makes the game addictive for game lovers is the events mode. The numerous events that the player gets to play are the UCL, UEL, TOTY, and TOTS. The game is also reward-based as you get a new player and new upgrades in the form of packs as you win matches. Even more, the game also has different modes such as career mode, events mode, training mode, and various multiplayer modes.

The game also gets updated every year to keep up with the real-life rosters; however, one thing that doesn’t get upgraded a lot is the game mechanics.

eFootball PES 2021 (#2 in Thailand)

FIFA by EA sports and Pro Evolution Soccer by Konami have been rivals in Thailand for a long time, and there is no way that we will skip either of them while talking about football games. If we focus on its mechanics and technicality PES can be considered as the best football game. Apart from the graphics, the mobile version of PES leaves FIFA way behind.

The Electronic Art’s FIFA is heavily based on team building and events; however, if you want a football game that focuses on the gameplay and not just the graphics, you should go with PES. The best thing about PES is that you get to play as whoever you want; it could either be your favorite team or your favorite player.

Since Pro Evolution Soccer is not a simulation-based game, the controls would be a little tough to get used to; it would require more time to understand the rules and different tactics to win each game. Like other mobile games, the PES consists of offline modes and online multiplayer modes where you can play head to head against real players and their teams.

FIE Swordplay

Let’s move to something more aggressive than football; this one is not known among many mobile gamers but still is among the best mobile sports games. The game involves fencing, and if you want to try your hand at virtual fencing, then this one is for you. The game has extremely straightforward controls, and you get to learn a lot about some real fencing techniques. Unlike other sports games, FIE Swordplay consists of PvE campaigns as well as PvP gameplay.

The gameplay and the graphics of FIE Swordplay are very smooth and beautiful; since the game is not popular among many people, the International Fencing Federation also supports it.

Pro Cricket Champion

The next game on our list is the famous cricket title by Unlimited Gamezmo; this game is for all the cricket fans out there. This competitive game is one of the best spots you can play with easy-to-understand game mechanics and controls. The best feature about this is that the whole screen is assigned for the graphics, and there is only one button on the net that you have to tap to complete the objectives.

All you have to do is to tap the button on the screen so you can swing your bat perfectly to win the game. You can either play against the computer and beat their target or give a mark to your friend in Thailand or globally to beat.

Fishing Life

Fishing is a neglected sport in Thailand, but the games related to it, such as Fishing Life, don’t get as much attention as they deserve. Playing this game is not only fun, but you will have an experience like no other sports game? One of the best things about this game is that it will help you relax and meditate in some sense. The game comes with breathtaking graphics; these graphics are different from other games as they are minimalistic and artistic. It also comes with some extremely soothing soundtracks that play in the background while you play the game.

The gameplay is straightforward as you have to catch as many fish as you can, the controls are easy to use, and you get to craft your material through with you can catch fish. You can see almost any fish in Fishing Life, including the big ones such as sharks and whales.

EA Sports UFC

Till now, you must have realized how good EA sports games are and how much they have influenced the Thai sports genre of mobile games. IF you love sports games that are more violent, then this one is for you. This game allows you to go in the infamous octagon and be your superstars such as Khabib and Connor McGregor; EA Sports UFC has everything you can do in a real octagon. You can punch, kick, block, and make all sorts of combos with these and keep doing these things till you’re the only person standing in the octagon.

Golf Star (#3 in Thailand)

Golf Star is the best golfing game you can find on a mobile; it has one of the best career modes in any sports game you will ever play as you get to learn how to be the best throughout your career mode. When you jump into the career mode, you get to make your golfer according to your choice and then make them learn new skills. The game mechanics are so good that you will be addicted while you know things like how to aim your putts and how to read the greens.

Apart from the career mode, the game also has tournament mode, multiplayer mode, and goodwill match mode, where you get to play against real players in a one-on-one match in Thailand or globally.

Final Note

These were some of our favourite picks that we knew every sports lover would love; we hope you have fun with these games until we develop a new list.

