Exploring the 7 Most Loved Mobile Games to Play on Smartphones

Who hasn’t played a game on their mobile? Mobile games take up more and more space in the world of video games and entertain millions of players around the world every day. Downloading an app is simple and fast. We offer you our list of 7 mobile games that millions of players around the world love.

1. Super Mario Run: a classic

Mario invite himself to our modern mobiles through the classic game that will delight the fans of this popular character. In Super Mario Run, the levels are varied, we find everything that makes the charm of the saga since the 80s; it’s easy to play it on mobile. Now you can have a good time on the go, share your results with your friends and try to break their records.

2. Pokémon Go: Become the best real trainer

No, Pokémon Go has not disappeared in one summer. If its launch has been a real phenomenon, with gatherings of tens and hundreds of people to catch rare Pokémon, the game is always very played today. The updates are numerous, new creatures land regularly and you can face teams like a real trainer thanks to the arenas.

3. GENHIN IMPACT: A new generation RPG

ACTION-RPG with a large open world, Genhin Impact was launched on PC, PS4 and Mobile in September 2020 and immediately met success. The goal of the game is simple: build your team, make many quests, fight creatures and increase one’s level characters to make them stronger. The aesthetics of the game mimic Japanese anime and the rhythm of the game is dynamic.

4. Mobile sims: always so addictive

This mobile version of the Sims takes up all the mechanics of the game, the creation of a character to the development of its life through the construction of its house. And this time, no need to wait to go home and turn on your laptop to resume playing: everything is already in your hand, on your phone. You can handle your character’s life at any time of the day. In addition, many events are added to the game regularly.

5. Fallout Shelter: Create the best post-apocalyptic community

What would you do when the Apocalypse is upon us? Build the best bunker to survive as long as possible? Then Fallout Shelter is for you! The earth is uninhabitable and you have to build an underground, functional and larger shelter to accommodate more and more survivors. The purpose of this management game is to build the rooms necessary for survival, collect commodities and energy, and put the most suitable characters in each room, preventing, from time to time, the looters and brigands from taking over and defeat them.

6. Alto’s Odyssey: Sublime sets

The story is funny and simple: Alto is on an adventure after losing his lamas in the mountains. With his skis, the character must travel many levels in different universes. There are goals to reach, points and collectible parts to improve his equipment.

7. Rayman Adventures: A crazy and colorful world

Just like Mario, the classic character Rayman also landed in your phone with a brand-new adventure. In this game, there are five worlds to cross by winning each level. We find the colorful universe of Rayman, with a fluid rhythm; the dynamic and decorations are varied, avoiding any redundancy to the game. A crazy adventure awaits you.

