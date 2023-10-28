Sparx Smartphones’ Edge Series Launch in Thailand: A Game-Changing Innovation

(CTN News) – In a world where technological advancements continue to push the boundaries of imagination, Sparx smartphones, a Pakistani brand powered by Deploy Group, recently unveiled its highly-anticipated Edge series in a grand launch event in Pattaya, Thailand.

With the theme “Change the Game,” this event showcased Sparx’s commitment to revolutionizing the flagship smartphone landscape.

The Edge series, consisting of three exciting variants – the Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and Edge X, aims to challenge the dominance of international brands while maintaining affordability for the masses.

Cutting-Edge Technology

At the core of these smartphones lies the powerful MediaTek G99 4G octa-core processor, ensuring robust performance and a seamless user experience. Photography enthusiasts will be delighted with the 108MP triple AI camera, promising breathtaking captures.

A 6.78-inch Super AMOLED screen not only enhances battery longevity by 30% but also provides an immersive visual experience.

The series also features state-of-the-art elements, including an under-display fingerprint sensor, swift face unlock mechanism, and a robust 5000 mAh battery with 65W sonic charging, delivering an 80% charge in just 30 minutes.

Notably, the unique 3D curved design on both the front and back adds a luxurious touch that’s rarely seen at this price point.

Vision and Leadership

The launch event brought together more than 200 channel partners, renowned media personalities, and key stakeholders from Deploy Group’s technology partners in China.

Mr. Asif Khan, Chairman of Deploy Group, emphasized, “We envision Sparx not just as a product but as a revolution, where quality meets affordability.” CEO Mr. Zeeshan Qureshi echoed this sentiment, stating that the Edge series has been meticulously curated to compete with any flagship in the market.

Mr. Naveed Rangeela, Managing Director of Deploy Group, expressed that this is just the beginning of their journey towards innovation and excellence.

Generous Incentives

Deploy Group went above and beyond by distributing over 50 cars as incentives to its sales channel partners, with the grand prize being a luxurious Mercedes Benz and other top prizes including Toyota Fortuners and Honda Civics.

This generous move showcased Deploy’s commitment to its partners and added an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Entertainment and Technology Fusion

The event was hosted by renowned film actor, writer, and anchor Vasay Chaudhry, accompanied by the charismatic Armala Hassan and Sophiya Anjam.

It became a seamless blend of technology and entertainment, leaving the audience spellbound. The vivacious display of the phones combined with entertainment segments created a unique synergy of technology and artistry.

Global Reach and Impact

Highlighting the brand’s growing influence, the event was live-streamed on Sparx smartphones‘ official YouTube and Facebook channels. What’s more, mainstream media channels broadcasted the event live, which is an unprecedented achievement for a Pakistani brand launching overseas.

The grandeur and execution of the event drew comparisons to launches by Fortune 50 tech companies, underscoring Sparx’s emergence as a major player in the global tech arena.

Conclusion

For those eagerly awaiting the game-changing Edge series, the wait won’t be long. The series is set to hit the market in early December 2023, marking the dawn of a new era in smartphone innovation. Sparx smartphones are on the verge of redefining the landscape of flagship devices, offering top-tier quality and cutting-edge features at accessible prices.