Connect with us

Tech

Microsoft Edge Is Designed To Convert It Into A Photo Viewer
Advertisement

Tech

ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Will Launch An AI Application Marketplace

Tech

Exploring the Depths: The Titan Submarine Revolutionizing Oceanic Research

Tech

Boost Your Web Searching with 40 ChatGPT Plugins: A Comprehensive Guide

Business News Tech

Thailand’s Kasikornbank To Attain Spot Amongst The Top 20 Banks in Vietnam By 2027

Tech

How To Make A YouTube Playlist: From Creating To Sharing And Collaborating

Tech

Netflix Cracks Down On Users Who Share Passwords

Tech

With Microsoft Edge, You Can Quickly Delete Browsing Data

Tech

Google Introduces Chrome's New Image-To-Text Feature To Help Screen Readers Work With PDFs

Tech

Twitter Agrees To Comply With EU Anti-Disinformation Regulations

Tech

Global Stock Indexes Fall, U.S. Dollar Rises on Fed Rate Hike Signals

Tech

US Cracks the Whip on Coinbase - How Effective is the Crypto Crackdown?

Tech

Bitget Copy Trading: Boost Your Crypto Trading with Confidence

Tech

Canada's Meta Pulls News From Facebook And Instagram

Tech

Microsoft Rewards (Bing Rewards) To Pay You For Searching - How It Works?

Tech

WhatsApp's New Privacy Feature: How To Silence Unknown Callers On Android & iPhone

Tech

Don't Like Sports? YouTube TV Introduces Multiview Stream Combos.

Tech

Ultimate Tips to Stop Lag on Your Xbox

Tech

Exploring the Evolving Landscape of Web Development Trends in 2023

Tech

Quantum Computing: Unleashing Financial Precision and Foiling Fraud

Tech

Microsoft Edge Is Designed To Convert It Into A Photo Viewer

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Microsoft Edge Is Designed To Convert It Into A Photo Viewer

(CTN News) – There are a number of advantages to using Microsoft Edge as an alternative to Chrome, and it goes beyond simply being a Google-free alternative to Chrome.

Almost three years after its launch, Edge has gained a reputation for being a feature-rich browser with a vast array of useful features.

For better or worse, Microsoft continues to cram new features into Edge regardless of how it goes. In a recent addition discovered by testers, there was a feature that turned the browser into a photo viewer, for no apparent reason, for some reason.

The Microsoft Edge Canary version 116.0.1934.0 includes a hidden feature called “EdgePhoto” that can be enabled with a command line argument at the command prompt.

There are a number of changes in Canary that are extremely raw, buggy, and unstable, and the EdgePhoto implementation is no different.

It still gives you a general idea of what Microsoft is up to in the lab, and it’s enough to give you a general sense of how it operates. The following steps will guide you through the process of testing it:

Update Microsoft Edge Canary to the latest version 116.0.1934.0 or later.

Select the Properties option from the right-click menu of the browser’s icon.

It is possible to type –enable-features=msEdgePhoto into the Target field by pressing the Spacebar.

Save the changes and open Edge with the modified shortcut after you have saved the changes.

By dragging a picture into Microsoft Edge, you will be able to open it. It is likely that the browser will find other images within the same folder, just as the standard Windows Photos application does, when you open it.

Furthermore, there is a pop-out button that allows you to open images in a dedicated window without having to be redirected to the browser’s interface.

Although Microsoft has yet to announce Edge Photo, it would be difficult to explain the reasoning behind it, especially considering that Windows, macOS, and Linux already have built-in photo viewers built into their operating systems.

Lastly, it should be noted that it is often the case that changes in Canary may not appear in more stable versions of the software.

I was talking about images a few days ago when I saw a change in how the built-in image enhancer works in the latest Microsoft Edge Canary update.

When you view a picture online, your web browser sends the URL of the picture to Microsoft’s servers so that the picture can be processed and enhanced. Our dedicated article will give you more information about this topic.

SEE ALSO:

ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Will Launch An AI Application Marketplace

Exploring the Depths: The Titan Submarine Revolutionizing Oceanic Research

Boost Your Web Searching with 40 ChatGPT Plugins: A Comprehensive Guide

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs