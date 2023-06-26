Microsoft Edge Is Designed To Convert It Into A Photo Viewer

(CTN News) – There are a number of advantages to using Microsoft Edge as an alternative to Chrome, and it goes beyond simply being a Google-free alternative to Chrome.

Almost three years after its launch, Edge has gained a reputation for being a feature-rich browser with a vast array of useful features.

For better or worse, Microsoft continues to cram new features into Edge regardless of how it goes. In a recent addition discovered by testers, there was a feature that turned the browser into a photo viewer, for no apparent reason, for some reason.

The Microsoft Edge Canary version 116.0.1934.0 includes a hidden feature called “EdgePhoto” that can be enabled with a command line argument at the command prompt.

There are a number of changes in Canary that are extremely raw, buggy, and unstable, and the EdgePhoto implementation is no different.

It still gives you a general idea of what Microsoft is up to in the lab, and it’s enough to give you a general sense of how it operates. The following steps will guide you through the process of testing it:

Update Microsoft Edge Canary to the latest version 116.0.1934.0 or later.

Select the Properties option from the right-click menu of the browser’s icon.

It is possible to type –enable-features=msEdgePhoto into the Target field by pressing the Spacebar.

Save the changes and open Edge with the modified shortcut after you have saved the changes.

By dragging a picture into Microsoft Edge, you will be able to open it. It is likely that the browser will find other images within the same folder, just as the standard Windows Photos application does, when you open it.

Furthermore, there is a pop-out button that allows you to open images in a dedicated window without having to be redirected to the browser’s interface.

Although Microsoft has yet to announce Edge Photo, it would be difficult to explain the reasoning behind it, especially considering that Windows, macOS, and Linux already have built-in photo viewers built into their operating systems.

Lastly, it should be noted that it is often the case that changes in Canary may not appear in more stable versions of the software.

I was talking about images a few days ago when I saw a change in how the built-in image enhancer works in the latest Microsoft Edge Canary update.

When you view a picture online, your web browser sends the URL of the picture to Microsoft’s servers so that the picture can be processed and enhanced. Our dedicated article will give you more information about this topic.

