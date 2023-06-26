ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Will Launch An AI Application Marketplace

Connect with us

Published

18 seconds ago

(CTN News) – There are reports that the company behind ChatGPT plans to launch a marketplace by the end of the year.

This platform will be primarily used by enterprises, which is one of the major focuses of OpenAI.

A report published by The Information indicates that this marketplace will allow developers to sell their AI models based on OpenAI’s own AI technology.

With the marketplace, OpenAI intends to cater to enterprise customers who often customize OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology for specific applications, such as fraud detection or market research, in order to meet their needs.

OpenAI proposes to create a marketplace where the models developed by these developers can be made accessible to other businesses through the models created by these developers.

The report mentions that the possible plans for the marketplace were revealed by the CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman during a meeting with developers that was held in London.

In the event this marketplace becomes a reality, it will have the potential to compete with existing app stores operated by the company’s customers and technology partners, including Salesforce and Microsoft.

Moreover, it could help OpenAI as a company expand its customer base as well as make its technology accessible to a wider audience and help it expand its market share.
One of the articles highlighting these developments in The Information mentioned that at least two OpenAI customers, Aquant (a manufacturer software provider) and Khan Academy (an education app maker), may express interest in offering their AI models powered by ChatGPT on OpenAI’s marketplace if they express an interest.

Since its launch in late 2022, ChatGPT has gained significant adoption among businesses looking to automate tasks and enhance their operational efficiency as a result of integrating ChatGPT into their systems.

There is a sense of competition in the market for offering customers new tools based on artificial intelligence software, as companies race to leverage the capabilities of advanced large language models (LLMs).

