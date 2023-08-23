Cool New Microsoft Edge Feature May Be Unavailable To MacBook Users

(CTN News) – As a Windows Insider with Microsoft Edge Canary installed on your computer, you will have access to a few exciting new flags today. Edge now offers enhanced privacy features due to a new “Handwriting to Text” flag and multiple new discovered by an X user (@Leopeva64).

All new features are first rolled out to the Canary version of Edge, and then once all kinks have been ironed out, they are released to the public version. You can quickly become a Windows Insider for free and download Edge Canary if you are eager to try these new features.

Here is a brief overview of what these new flags entail, and on which devices you will hopefully be able to use them when they go live.

The conversion of Microsoft Edge handwriting to text may require the use of a pen or stylus

Edge Canary will initially be restricted to Windows laptops that support handwriting input via a stylus or your finger. As with other Edge Canary features, this handwriting-to-text feature could be made available to Edge Beta Android app users or iOS TestFlight Beta participants, and eventually to public Microsoft Edge users on all devices supporting handwriting input.

According to the image posted by @Leopeva64 on X, this new feature allows users to convert inking via pen into typed text in most input fields in Microsoft Edge.

Handwriting to Text is available on devices that support handwriting.” In the flag’s description, it is also noted that you must search in Windows settings for “Use your handwriting to enter text” in order to determine if it is enabled.

It may depend on your device’s compatibility with Edge and its settings if you are able to use your finger as a handwriting input. In Microsoft Edge Canary, I can type using my finger or a stylus on my Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7.

It should be noted, however, that some devices may require a stylus or pen to use this feature, which would leave Edge users on MacBooks in a bind.

As of right now, this feature is hidden behind a flag within Microsoft Edge Canary on Windows computers. To do this, you will need to download Edge Canary, and then navigate to edge://flags in the address bar of your browser.

Search for “Handwriting to Text,” and use the dropdown menu to the right to change the setting from Default to Enabled. In most text boxes within the Edge Canary browser, you will be able to use handwriting instead of typing.

Furthermore, it appears that Microsoft is considering adopting FedCM (Federated Credential Management) proposals in order to provide its users with additional security and privacy features.

When you navigate to edge://flags and search “FedCM,” you will be able to view all the privacy and security features that can be enabled.

