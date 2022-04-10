Powerball Winning Numbers Drawn after Lengthy Delay, April 9, 2022

Powerball Winning Numbers: There has finally been a draw for the Powerball drawing scheduled for Saturday, April 9. It was delayed for an extended period of time.

Usually, the drawing is held at 11 p.m., however, due to technical difficulties, it was not held on time. Lottery officials have not stated how long the delay was and whether the drawing will take place soon.

For the drawing on Saturday, April 9, 2022, the following numbers were drawn:

Lottery numbers 6 – 16 – 31 – 62 – 66 and Powerball Winning Numbers 18 Powerplay was 2x

According to the Powerball website, the jackpot was estimated to be $268 million with a cash option of $171.1 million.

There are three chances to win the Powerball each week – a Monday drawing, a Wednesday drawing, and a Saturday drawing.

Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the jackpot, the cash option and the Mega Millions game are at $106 million and $65.3 million, respectively.

In New Jersey, up until recently, lottery winners were required to be identified, but now that a new law has been signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, lottery winners will now be able to stay anonymous.

