Pick 3 Winning Numbers May 8, 2022 – Florida Lottery

The results of today’s Pick 3 Midday and Evening are now available. Below are the winning numbers for the Florida Lottery on May 7, 2022.
Pick 3 Midday
Winning Numbers:
Saturday, May 7, 2022
6 – 4 – 87
Total Number of Winners: 1,715
Base Game Number of Winners: 1,524
Fireball Number of Winners: 191
Total Payout: $254,610.00
Base Game Payouts: $246,165.00
Fireball Payouts: $8,445.00
Pick 3 Evening
Winning Numbers:
Friday, May 6, 2022
5 – 7 – 77
Total Number of Winners: 2,045
Base Game Number of Winners: 1,611
Fireball Number of Winners: 434
Total Payout: $437,964.00
Base Game Payouts: $366,240.00
Fireball Payouts: $71,724.00
