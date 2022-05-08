Pick 3 Winning Numbers May 8, 2022 – Florida Lottery

The results of today’s Pick 3 Midday and Evening are now available. Below are the winning numbers for the Florida Lottery on May 7, 2022.

Pick 3 Midday

Winning Numbers: Saturday, May 7, 2022 6 – 4 – 87

Total Number of Winners: 1,715 Base Game Number of Winners: 1,524 Fireball Number of Winners: 191 Total Payout: $254,610.00 Base Game Payouts: $246,165.00 Fireball Payouts: $8,445.00

Pick 3 Evening

Winning Numbers: Friday, May 6, 2022 5 – 7 – 77

Total Number of Winners: 2,045 Base Game Number of Winners: 1,611 Fireball Number of Winners: 434 Total Payout: $437,964.00 Base Game Payouts: $366,240.00 Fireball Payouts: $71,724.00

