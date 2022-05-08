28.2 C
Pick 3 Winning Numbers May 8, 2022 – Florida Lottery

By Salman Ahmad
0
2
The results of today’s Pick 3 Midday and Evening are now available. Below are the winning numbers for the Florida Lottery on May 7, 2022.

Pick 3 Midday

Winning Numbers:

Saturday, May 7, 2022

6 4 87

Total Number of Winners: 1,715

Base Game Number of Winners: 1,524

winn numbers fireballFireball Number of Winners: 191

Total Payout: $254,610.00

Base Game Payouts: $246,165.00

winn numbers fireballFireball Payouts: $8,445.00

Pick 3 Evening

Winning Numbers:

Friday, May 6, 2022

5 7 77

Total Number of Winners: 2,045

Base Game Number of Winners: 1,611

winn numbers fireballFireball Number of Winners: 434

Total Payout: $437,964.00

Base Game Payouts: $366,240.00

winn numbers fireballFireball Payouts: $71,724.00

 

