US Aircraft Carrier George HW Bush Anchors in Phuket  

Last Updated on October 5, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

PHUKET – The US Navy aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush arrived off the coast of Phuket, Thailand, on Sunday. This massive ship brought roughly 4,800 sailors and Marines to the popular resort island.

The crew is stepping ashore for a well-deserved rest and recreation break. They recently spent several grueling months supporting United States military operations across the Middle East.

This visit to Phuket marks a major milestone for the hard-working crew. It is the very first port call for the carrier strike group since their deployment began. The ships originally departed from their home ports in Norfolk, Virginia, and Mayport, Florida, back in March. Since then, the sailors have remained at sea, focusing entirely on their demanding missions.

Key Takeaways:

The USS George H.W. Bush anchored near Phuket with 4,800 crew members for a rest break.

This is the strike group’s first port visit since leaving the United States in March.

The carrier serves as the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 10, which includes several other warships.

Inside Carrier Strike Group 10

The USS George H.W. Bush is not traveling alone on this long journey. It proudly serves as the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 10. This powerful naval group includes the carrier’s embarked staff and Carrier Air Wing 7. The air wing itself consists of nine distinct aviation squadrons that are always ready for action.

In addition to the aircraft, the strike group features heavily armed escort ships. The USS Mason (DDG 87) sails alongside the carrier to provide defense and support. Furthermore, Destroyer Squadron 22 adds two more Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the fleet. These two vessels are the USS Ross and the USS Donald Cook (DDG 75).

Together, these ships form a highly capable and versatile maritime force. They can project power, ensure freedom of navigation, and support allies around the globe. During their time in the Middle East, they worked to maintain regional stability and security. Now, the focus shifts briefly from combat readiness to overall crew welfare.

Life at sea for months at a time takes a heavy toll on any crew. Therefore, port calls like this one in Thailand are essential for sailor morale. The chance to walk on solid ground and enjoy local culture is highly valued. It allows the dedicated personnel to recharge before returning to their daily duties.

A Boost for Phuket Tourism

The arrival of nearly 5,000 Americans is great news for Phuket’s local economy. Local businesses eagerly welcome the sudden influx of visiting sailors and Marines. Restaurants, souvenir shops, and tour operators expect a very busy few days. In fact, large US Navy port calls often inject millions of dollars into local host communities.

Sailors often book hotel rooms just to enjoy a comfortable bed and a long shower. Many will take guided tours to see Thailand’s famous temples, beaches, and wildlife. Others will simply relax at local cafes and enjoy the world-renowned Thai cuisine. This friendly interaction between the crew and locals also strengthens cultural ties.

The United States and Thailand share a long and historic diplomatic relationship. Military cooperation, including routine port visits, helps to reinforce this enduring alliance. While the visit is unofficial and focused on rest, the diplomatic benefits are very real. It shows a continued American commitment to its partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Return to Operational Watches

Local authorities in Phuket have worked closely with the US embassy to prepare. They want to ensure the visit is safe, smooth, and enjoyable for everyone involved. Extra security and transport services are in place to handle the large crowds. The island is well-known for its warm hospitality toward international visitors.

The USS George H.W. Bush strike group will only stay in Thailand for a short time. After their rest period concludes, the ships will pull up their anchors and depart. The crew will return to their strict daily routines and operational watches. Their deployment is not over, and more missions likely await them out at sea.

For now, however, the sailors are focused on making the most of their time off. Sharing stories, exploring new places, and calling loved ones back home are top priorities. The military knows that a rested crew is a safe and effective crew. This sunny break in Phuket provides exactly what the strike group needs right now.

As global tensions remain high, the presence of US aircraft carriers remains a key strategy. The George H.W. Bush and its escort ships stand ready to respond to any crisis. But today, their most pressing mission is simply enjoying a beautiful Thai sunset.

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