Phuket News

Phuket Launches New Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Phuket Launches New Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour

Last Updated on October 17, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Phuket is ready to revolutionize how tourists explore its vibrant landscapes. Starting next Tuesday, the island will officially launch its highly anticipated hop-on, hop-off sightseeing bus service. This new transportation option promises to make island travel much more accessible for international visitors and local residents alike. Tourism officials believe this initiative will greatly reduce traffic congestion while providing a world-class travel experience.

The convenient bus service will feature comfortable, air-conditioned vehicles perfectly suited for Thailand’s tropical climate. Travelers can expect reliable hourly departures starting from the popular Central Phuket Floresta shopping mall.

From there, the route will seamlessly connect passengers to 11 of the most iconic destinations across the island. This strategic planning ensures that visitors can effortlessly discover Phuket’s rich culture and stunning beaches without the stress of navigating taxis.

Key Takeaways

  • A new hop-on, hop-off bus service begins next Tuesday in Phuket to improve tourist travel.
  • The route features 11 major destinations with hourly departures from Central Phuket Floresta.
  • This transport initiative aims to reduce local traffic and offer a stress-free sightseeing experience.

Exploring Phuket Made Easier for Everyone

For years, getting around Phuket has been a challenge for many tourists due to limited public transport options. Visitors often relied on expensive taxis or private rentals to see the island’s famous sights. This new hop-on, hop-off service directly solves that problem by offering a budget-friendly and reliable alternative. Moreover, the buses are designed with large windows, giving passengers an excellent panoramic view of the passing scenery.

The carefully planned route covers a diverse mix of cultural landmarks, beautiful beaches, and bustling shopping districts. Central Phuket Floresta serves as the perfect central hub for this operation, given its easy access and ample parking.

Tourists can simply board the bus, hop off at any of the 11 exciting stops, and catch the next bus an hour later. Ultimately, this flexibility allows travelers to create their own personalized itineraries at their own pace.

Boosting Local Tourism and Island Sustainability

This innovative bus service aligns perfectly with Phuket’s broader goals of promoting sustainable tourism and improving visitor satisfaction. By encouraging tourists to use shared transportation, the island hopes to lower its carbon footprint and ease crowded roads.

Local businesses located near the 11 designated stops are also expecting a welcome boost in foot traffic and sales, the city sightseeing project has received strong support from the community.

As the launch date approaches next Tuesday, excitement is rapidly building among travel agencies and hotel operators. Ticket counters are already being set up at Central Phuket Floresta, and promotional materials are circulating online.

Whether you are a first-time visitor or a returning fan of the island, this service offers a fantastic new perspective. It is clear that Phuket is taking a major step forward in upgrading its tourism infrastructure for the future.

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Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
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