Last Updated on October 5, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – In 2020, Thai Airways faced a deep financial crisis and entered court-supervised rehabilitation; by August 2025, its shares were trading again on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. That return marked a major step, but it didn’t erase the work behind the restructuring or the financial risks that remain.

The plan involved changes to debt, new funding and operational recovery, not court approval alone. Through October 2026, the story includes how those measures unfolded, what improved, and why the airline’s latest results still deserve a closer look. It also helps explain how Thai Airways’ Boeing 787 fleet expansion fits into its plans for growth.

Key Takeaways

Thai Airways entered court-supervised rehabilitation in 2020, then exited its debt restructuring program in 2025, as Reuters reported.

Its shares resumed trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand on August 4, 2025, after the court ended the rehabilitation process, according to the airline’s trading resumption announcement.

The recovery involved restructuring debt and restoring operations, but returning to the market did not remove the airline’s financial risks.

In Q2 2026, operating revenue excluding one-off items reached 48.6 billion baht, up 8.5% year over year; net profit was 1.54 billion baht, according to Thai Airways investor relations.

Fuel costs remain a pressure point: average aviation-fuel prices rose 104.6% year over year in Q2, prompting Thai Airways fare increases.

Thai Airways Restructuring: The Full Story Behind the Crisis

Thai Airways’ rehabilitation followed a sudden collapse in air travel, but COVID-19 exposed financial weaknesses that had built up over many years. Court supervision gave the airline time to reorganize its debts while continuing essential operations.

How the pandemic pushed the airline toward rehabilitation

When COVID-19 restrictions grounded flights and international travel fell sharply, Thai Airways lost revenue and faced a severe liquidity squeeze. The airline was already carrying heavy debt and dealing with longstanding business and cost pressures, so the pandemic accelerated a crisis rather than creating every problem from scratch.

Reports put the airline’s debt burden above THB 400 billion, though figures vary by date and by what they count as debt or liabilities. That scale made a conventional government bailout difficult: a large cash injection alone would not restructure creditor claims or address the airline’s underlying financial problems.

Instead, Thai Airways filed for business rehabilitation on May 26, 2020. The company’s chronology of its rehabilitation records the petition and subsequent milestones. The process allowed creditors and the airline to negotiate changes under court supervision.

The filing also triggered an automatic stay, a legal pause that generally prevents creditors from suing the company or enforcing judgments against its assets while the rehabilitation proceeds. In plain terms, creditors could not immediately seize assets or demand payment through court action, giving Thai Airways room to keep operating and work on a plan.

Around the same period, the Ministry of Finance’s shareholding fell below 50 percent, reportedly to about 47.9 percent. Because the government no longer held a majority stake, Thai Airways lost its state-enterprise status. That shift also changed the context for government support: the airline was no longer a state enterprise receiving a conventional rescue on the same basis.

From the 2020 court filing to the 2025 exit

The court process unfolded over five years, with creditors and administrators revising the plan as the airline worked to meet its obligations.

May 26, 2020: Thai Airways filed its rehabilitation petition. The court accepted it the following day, activating the automatic stay.

Thai Airways filed its rehabilitation petition. The court accepted it the following day, activating the automatic stay. June 15, 2021: The Central Bankruptcy Court approved the original rehabilitation plan. Reuters’ report on the court-approved plan covered the first formal blueprint for the airline’s recovery.

The Central Bankruptcy Court approved the original rehabilitation plan. Reuters’ report on the court-approved plan covered the first formal blueprint for the airline’s recovery. September 2022: Creditors approved an amended plan. The court approved that amendment on October 20, adjusting repayment terms for affected creditor groups, including a partial conversion of debt into equity.

Creditors approved an amended plan. The court approved that amendment on October 20, adjusting repayment terms for affected creditor groups, including a partial conversion of debt into equity. April 28, 2025: The plan administrators asked the court to end rehabilitation, saying the airline had met the plan’s conditions.

The plan administrators asked the court to end rehabilitation, saying the airline had met the plan’s conditions. June 16, 2025: The court terminated the rehabilitation process.

Court exit meant Thai Airways had completed the requirements for supervised rehabilitation. It did not cancel every repayment obligation. The airline still had debts to service under the agreed terms, so its financial recovery continued beyond the court’s order.

How the Rehabilitation Plan Changed Thai Airways’ Debt and Ownership

Thai Airways’ rehabilitation plan combined longer repayment periods, interest adjustments, creditor debt conversions, and new share capital. Together, these measures reduced near-term pressure and helped restore positive shareholder equity, but they did not erase the airline’s obligations.

Debt extensions, interest relief, and shares for creditors

The plan gave Thai Airways more time to repay creditors, with repayment schedules extending through 2036. It also adjusted interest terms and repayment timing, easing immediate cash demands. Creditors accepted those concessions under the court-approved plan, while the airline remained responsible for paying its confirmed debts.

Debt-to-equity figures need a little context. The 2022 amended plan proposed a mandatory conversion of about THB 37.6 billion into shares, with a further voluntary conversion available to creditors. By November 2024, the total converted was about THB 53.45 billion, including both parts. The reported conversion and capital restructuring therefore describes the later completed total, not the initial plan-stage figure.

When creditors exchanged debt for shares, they gave up claims for repayment of the converted amounts and became shareholders instead. That reduced debt on the airline’s balance sheet, while shifting some risk to the new shareholders. It was a negotiated restructuring, not a blanket cancellation of every creditor’s claim.

New capital and the changing role of the state

Debt conversion alone could not supply cash for operations or investment. In 2024, Thai Airways raised about THB 23 billion through a share offering to existing shareholders and employees. The fresh capital, combined with the conversion of creditor debt into equity, helped move shareholder equity back into positive territory.

The Ministry of Finance remained an important shareholder, but its stake had fallen below 50% in 2020. As a result, Thai Airways ceased to be a state enterprise. Government ownership and influence continued, yet that did not restore the airline’s state-enterprise status. The Ministry’s continuing role is also reflected in coverage of Thai Airways’ government ownership and recovery.

What court exit means for creditors and repayments

The court ended Thai Airways’ rehabilitation in June 2025, returning management authority to the board. However, court exit did not release the airline from the plan. Thai Airways remains bound by its repayment terms until it discharges its obligations, and the reported schedule runs through 2036. A creditor update on Thai Airways debenture collections provides a dated view of repayment activity under the plan.

Some claims were still unresolved when the airline exited rehabilitation. Reports cited 10 claims awaiting final rulings as of March 31, 2025. A separate June 2025 statement referred to nine creditors under consideration. Those are dated counts from different points in the process, not a single figure that should be treated as unchanged.

A pending claim also differs from a confirmed debt. The court still had to decide whether the airline owed the disputed amount, and whether the plan’s repayment terms applied. Until those rulings and payments are complete, the rehabilitation plan continues to shape what creditors can recover and when.

How Thai Airways rebuilt its business after the crisis

Debt restructuring gave Thai Airways room to recover, but the airline also had to rebuild its operating network and restore passenger confidence. Its recent fleet and schedule figures show an expanding business, while also highlighting that future growth depends on dependable service and careful execution.

A return to growth in routes and aircraft

As of June 30, 2026, Thai Airways operated 84 aircraft and served 61 destinations. Those figures point to a substantial operating network, with aircraft available to support both domestic and international travel. They also show why recovery is more than a financial exercise: the airline needs enough capacity to serve passengers while keeping aircraft productive.

A later reported schedule planned 66 routes from October 2026 through March 2027. Routes and destinations count different things, so the figures are not directly comparable. Still, the seasonal plan indicates that Thai Airways intended to maintain a broad network through the winter period. The schedule remains subject to change, as do fleet plans and actual services. Demand can also vary by route and season. For context, Thailand’s post-pandemic airport passenger demand has rebounded, but strong travel periods alone do not guarantee that every planned flight will be profitable.

Fleet investment and the planned U.S. return

Thai Airways has also reported an order for 45 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with deliveries planned from 2027 to 2033. These aircraft are a long-term fleet investment, not planes already operating in the airline’s network. As deliveries approach, the carrier will need to match new capacity with demand and manage the cost of adding aircraft.

The planned U.S. return is part of that longer-range ambition. Direct long-haul service could widen the airline’s reach, but launching it requires aircraft, crews, airport arrangements, and a schedule that can attract enough passengers. The reported plans for direct Thai Airways flights to the U.S. offer a glimpse of the intended direction, not confirmation that service has started. Until aircraft arrive and routes are formally scheduled, the order and U.S. plans should be read as future commitments.

Why recovery still depends on people and execution

More aircraft and routes can create room for growth, but they also increase operational demands. Thai Airways must coordinate flight crews, maintenance, ground handling, and customer service while controlling costs. A disruption at a major hub can quickly affect passengers across several routes, even when the airline has enough aircraft on paper.

That challenge became visible in October 2026, when CEO Chai Eamsiri departed amid criticism of the airline’s response to Bangkok flooding and resulting disruption. The report on Chai Eamsiri’s departure gives the immediate context, but one leadership change does not establish whether the long-term recovery is succeeding or failing. It does show why execution matters: growth plans rely on teams that can respond when airport operations come under pressure.

For Thai Airways, rebuilding means turning planned capacity into reliable service, while protecting margins as costs and demand shift. Routes and aircraft show what the airline hopes to operate; consistent performance will determine whether that growth lasts.

What the financial results and stock relisting reveal

Thai Airways’ improved earnings and return to the stock market show how far the airline had moved by 2025. Yet a profitable quarter, a completed court process, and freely traded shares are separate milestones. None alone proves that the airline has completed its financial recovery.

Profit and revenue before the court exit

In the first quarter of 2025, Thai Airways reported revenue of THB 51.762 billion and net profit of THB 9.839 billion. A year earlier, it recorded revenue of THB 50.584 billion and net profit of THB 2.423 billion. Revenue rose modestly, while reported profit increased by much more.

The comparison points to stronger results, but quarterly profit needs context. Restructuring-related accounting effects or other non-recurring items can influence net income, so the headline figure may not show what the airline earns from routine operations. Thai Airways’ announcement on its trading resumption also presented first-quarter performance alongside the planned return to trading. Investors should distinguish those earnings from recurring operating results and look at several reporting periods before judging whether improvement can last.

Why THAI shares returned to trading in August 2025

Thai Airways shares resumed trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand under the ticker THAI on August 4, 2025, after a suspension lasting more than three years. The airline had exited court-supervised rehabilitation in June, and the resumption allowed investors to buy and sell its shares on the exchange again.

However, trading status is not the same as debt status. The court’s decision ended the supervised rehabilitation process, while the restructuring plan’s repayment obligations continued. Shares returning to the market gave shareholders liquidity and exposed the stock to normal trading, but it did not cancel the airline’s repayment schedule or settle every claim. Investors also need to weigh company performance against conditions in Thailand’s stock market, where broader market pressures can affect share prices independently of Thai Airways’ results.

The financial signs investors should still watch

An industry analysis reported 2025 net profit of THB 30.94 billion, revenue excluding one-time items of THB 190.28 billion, and operating profit of THB 54.83 billion. Thai Airways’ own annual results confirm the net profit and adjusted revenue figures. However, the THB 54.83 billion figure is classified as EBITDA in the airline’s presentation, not operating profit. Its annual filing reports operating profit before finance costs, excluding one-time items, of THB 40.839 billion. Those measures are different, so investors should check the accounting label before comparing performance. The airline’s 2025 results announcement reports the annual net profit.

Debt totals also depend on what each estimate includes, such as interest and unsettled claims. One cited market analysis estimated about THB 95 billion, including interest and unresolved claims, with repayments extending to 2036. Treat that as an estimate, not a single definitive debt figure: confirmed obligations, disputed claims, and the timing of payments do not necessarily appear the same way in every calculation.

For shareholders, the key test is whether operating earnings and cash flow can support those repayments while the airline continues investing in its business. A strong result can improve the outlook, but court exit and stock relisting do not equal full financial recovery.

What Thai Airways’ restructuring solved, and what it did not

Thai Airways’ restructuring resolved a legal process and gave the airline room to resume normal corporate governance and public trading. It did not remove repayment obligations or guarantee that the business could earn steady profits as costs and operations changed.

The gains: restored management authority and market access

On June 16, 2025, the Central Bankruptcy Court ended Thai Airways’ court-supervised rehabilitation. The decision restored the board’s authority and shareholders’ legal rights, returning the company to ordinary corporate governance. Then, on August 4, its shares resumed trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Investors could once again buy and sell THAI shares in the public market, a key step after years of suspension. The announcement of THAI’s trading resumption covered the relisting milestone.

These changes gave management more control over ordinary company decisions and restored market access for shareholders. However, legal status and financial health are different measures. The court’s order did not cancel the repayment terms, resolve every disputed creditor claim, or establish that Thai Airways had solved its operating challenges. Relisting also allows trading; it does not guarantee a higher share price or stable returns. Shareholders still face company-specific risks as well as wider changes in Thailand’s stock market.

The remaining risks: debt, costs, and leadership

Thai Airways’ repayment commitments extend through 2036, so the airline needs to generate enough cash to meet plan payments while funding daily operations and fleet needs. Disputed creditor claims can add uncertainty, too. Until the relevant claims receive final rulings, their treatment and potential effect should not be assumed.

Operating costs remain another pressure point. In Q2 2026, expenses excluding one-time items rose 29.7% year over year to 44.93 billion baht, while revenue on the same basis increased 8.5% to 48.62 billion baht. Fuel accounted for 43.3% of those expenses. Net profit fell to 1.54 billion baht from 12.13 billion a year earlier, showing how quickly costs and other factors can narrow reported earnings. Thai Airways’ Q2 2026 operating results provide useful detail on the period.

Meanwhile, growing a network requires dependable service, not just more routes or aircraft. Passenger numbers fell 7.8% year over year in Q2, and selected routes faced weaker demand and disruption. In October 2026, the board removed CEO Chai Eamsiri amid scrutiny of the airline’s response to operational disruption at Suvarnabhumi. Leadership changes do not predict future results, but stability and effective crisis management matter as the airline expands.

How to judge whether the turnaround is lasting

Track performance across several reporting periods rather than relying on one strong quarter or headline profit. Useful indicators include:

Operating profit and cash generation , which show whether routine airline activity is producing funds.

, which show whether routine airline activity is producing funds. Debt repayments , measured against the plan’s schedule and the airline’s cash position.

, measured against the plan’s schedule and the airline’s cash position. Passenger demand and route performance , including whether added capacity attracts enough traffic to support its cost.

, including whether added capacity attracts enough traffic to support its cost. Fleet deliveries and service reliability , since new aircraft need to enter operation smoothly and flights need to run dependably.

, since new aircraft need to enter operation smoothly and flights need to run dependably. Leadership stability, especially during periods of disruption or rapid growth.

Also check whether reported results rely on one-time items. A lasting recovery would show steady operating performance, cash available for repayments, and reliable service as the network grows.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thai Airways’ court exit and return to the stock exchange were important milestones, but they left practical questions about remaining debt, ownership, and shares. These details help explain what changed and what obligations carried on.

How much debt remained when Thai Airways left rehabilitation?

Thai Airways had repaid about 94 billion baht by the time the court ended rehabilitation, with roughly 190 billion baht still scheduled for repayment. The plan extends payments through 2036, so the 2025 court order ended supervision, not the payment schedule. Reported totals can vary depending on whether they include interest and disputed claims. The airline’s 2025 annual report provides further company and restructuring details.

Did all Thai Airways shares become available to trade in August 2025?

No. Trading resumed on August 4, 2025, but about 55% of paid-up capital was subject to a one-year silent period. That restriction limited when shares covered by the rule could enter the market after the relisting. The period began on the resumption date, so it had run its course by August 2026. Coverage of THAI’s share lock-up explains why trading resumption did not mean every share was immediately available for sale.

How much of Thai Airways does the Finance Ministry own?

The Finance Ministry held a direct stake of 38.90%, making it the airline’s largest individual shareholder, but not a majority owner. That distinction matters because Thai Airways lost state-enterprise status when the ministry’s holding fell below 50%. The government remained a shareholder and a significant party in the airline’s recovery, but its continued involvement did not restore the company’s former state-enterprise classification.

Why do reported debt totals for Thai Airways differ?

A debt figure can describe confirmed obligations, include accrued interest, or add claims that have not received final rulings. Those categories do not always appear together in company filings or media estimates. As a result, a reported total is most useful when its date and scope are clear. When comparing figures, check whether they include disputed claims and whether they refer to debt before or after creditor conversions.

Does a creditor debt-to-equity conversion count as a cash payment?

No. When a creditor exchanged debt for shares, Thai Airways reduced the amount it owed that creditor, but it did not receive cash equal to the converted debt. The creditor became a shareholder and took on investment risk instead of retaining a repayment claim for that amount. The airline still had separate debts to repay under the rehabilitation plan.

What should investors check when reviewing Thai Airways’ debt position?

Investors can compare scheduled repayments with cash flow and operating results over several reporting periods. They should also distinguish routine earnings from one-time accounting effects, since a headline profit may not show how much cash the airline can use for repayments. Changes in reported debt deserve context too: creditor conversions, repayments, interest, and unresolved claims can each affect the total in different ways.