Cannabis Shop Employee in Pattaya Assaulted By Foreigner

PATTAYA – A female employee at a cannabis shop in Pattaya has filed a police report following a terrifying ordeal. A foreign tourist allegedly broke into the store and sexually assaulted her early Friday morning. The incident has left the local community in shock and demanding swift justice.

The unsettling event took place around 5:50 AM inside a shop located on Soi 15 near Walking Street in South Pattaya. According to police, security cameras and videos filmed by bystanders captured parts of the disturbing scene. Police are now actively searching for the suspect.

Key Takeaways

A foreign tourist forced his way into a Pattaya cannabis shop and assaulted a female employee.

A 64-year-old bystander who bravely tried to stop the attack was also harassed by the suspect.

Local residents eventually chased the man away with sticks, and police are using CCTV to track him down.

The 34-year-old employee, who asked to remain anonymous, was taking stock behind the counter when the man appeared. She noticed the foreign man standing outside the shop’s glass door. He began making strange faces, sticking his tongue out, and moving his body in an erratic manner.

At first, the angry man tried to push the heavy locked door open but failed completely. He then became extremely furious and started banging loudly on the glass storefront. Eventually, he managed to violently force the door open and entered the small store.

Once inside the store, the suspect tried to get uncomfortably close to the frightened worker. She immediately backed away toward the counter, genuinely fearing for her personal safety. She asked him what he wanted, but he completely ignored her and pushed past the security barrier.

A Clever Escape and Brave Bystanders

Feeling trapped in the corner, the employee successfully tricked the man into stepping outside the shop. She quickly used this brief moment to run back inside the store and lock the front door. However, the tense situation on the street outside quickly escalated into something much worse.

A 64-year-old woman, who works as a daytime caretaker at a nearby apartment, saw the loud commotion. She bravely stepped forward to try and make the erratic tourist leave the premises immediately. Shockingly, the suspect turned his attention to her and forced an unwanted kiss on her cheek.

Seeing this terrifying scene unfold, several local residents grabbed wooden sticks to defend the two women. The young employee then stepped out of her shop to record a video for police evidence. As she walked past the suspect, he suddenly reached out and groped her in an inappropriate manner.

Police Hunt for the Suspect

Outraged by his actions, the locals used their sticks to chase the man down the street. The suspect quickly panicked and fled the scene to avoid the angry crowd. The employee immediately went to the Pattaya City Police Station to file an official complaint.

She handed over valuable CCTV footage and mobile phone videos of the scary attack to the police. She truly hopes authorities will catch the man quickly before he can hurt anyone else in town. The local community currently remains on high alert following this frightening and unexpected early morning encounter.

Police officers are now carefully reviewing all available video evidence to properly identify the unknown suspect. They are actively patrolling the popular tourist areas to ensure the continued safety of everyone. Local authorities promise to track down the offender and bring him to justice as soon as possible.

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